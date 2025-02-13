New BESS Industry Survey Reveals Shifting Operations Priorities and Challenges

58% of respondents see system performance and availability as top concerns, suggesting need for better data management

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE , the leading provider of battery analytics software, published today the results of its first in-depth industry survey of battery energy storage system (BESS) professionals. For the BESS Pros Survey, TWAICE questioned over 80 engineers, technicians, asset managers, and operators, seeking to understand their most pressing concerns.

The results of the survey revealed that:

58% of respondents identified system performance and availability as top concerns

46% overall reported technical issues at least once a month This figure rose to 53% among asset managers and an overwhelming 73% among operations and maintenance staff – those closest to actual system performance

Only 55% are satisfied with their energy storage software stack

With nearly half of all energy storage respondents experiencing frequent technical issues, the “BESS Pros Survey” throws a spotlight on widespread, recurring issues in the energy storage industry that prevent systems from performing at their best. The performance discrepancy reported across different roles further suggests a potential disconnect between those focused on day-to-day operations and the rest of the organization – and underscores the need for a unified data strategy and improved communications among operational stakeholders.

The survey also emphasized the diversity of technologies that respondents use to manage storage data. Notably, only about half of the respondents expressed satisfaction with capabilities provided by their current software stack based on manufacturer-supplied tools. Instead, respondents are increasingly adopting more specialized software tools to address storage-specific challenges. This shift reflects a growing understanding that BESS operations require in-depth analytics, management, and optimization capabilities that more generic energy software may lack.

“The common thread across the survey is that the teams responsible for safeguarding operations and ensuring commercial success lack reliable and enriched data,” said Dr. Stephan Rohr, Founder and co-CEO at TWAICE. “As the industry transitions from simply delivering safe operations to actively monetizing storage assets, it’s crucial that we empower BESS professionals with the right tools for the job at hand. This includes access to data to proactively manage their BESS, mitigate risks, and capitalize on market opportunities with highly available assets.”

Experts at TWAICE conducted the BESS industry survey between October and December 2024, collecting responses from 83 professionals from across EU and US. Most respondents came from independent power producers (35% of respondents); engineering, procurement, and construction firms (19%); and BESS integrators (17%). The majority worked with utility-scale batteries, with 61% expecting their total capacity to exceed 250 MWh within two years.

The full BESS Pros Survey Report can be downloaded from TWAICE’s website.

About TWAICE

Since 2018, TWAICE has been leading the field of predictive battery analytics, meeting the demand for safe, durable, and highly available energy storage assets (BESS). TWAICE provides advanced software solutions for designing, validating, and operating batteries at scale, combining deep battery knowledge with artificial intelligence to generate actionable insights. While Battery Management System (BMS) and Energy Management System (EMS) providers offer basic monitoring capabilities, TWAICE exceeds the traditional service by providing advanced analytics that uncover hidden patterns and anomalies to optimize battery performance and lifespan. As an independent third-party, TWAICE ensures unbiased recommendations, free from ties to specific insurance companies, manufacturers or vendors.

