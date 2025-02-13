Stryve Foods, Inc. Announces Distribution Wins with Kroger, Key Foods, and Other Leading Retailers

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) (“Stryve” or the “Company”), a leader in high-protein, better-for-you snacking, is excited to announce significant expansion in its retail distribution. Stryve’s products will now be available in Kroger, Key Foods, Save Mart, Yesway and Allsup’s, HomeGoods, Energy North, and GreenChef, bringing its air-dried meat snacks to even more consumers nationwide. Additionally, the company has expanded its distribution in Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, New Seasons Market, Timewise, Family Express, and Hot Spot, strengthening its footprint in key markets.

"This expansion underscores the growing demand for high-protein, clean-label snacks that deliver both taste and nutrition," said Chris Boever, Chief Executive Officer of Stryve Foods. "We are thrilled to bring our products to even more consumers through these incredible retail partners, and we remain committed to fueling healthier snacking choices for everyone."

By securing these new retail partnerships and deepening existing relationships, Stryve continues to execute on its strategy to make nutritious, protein-packed snacks more accessible across grocery, convenience, and specialty retail channels.

"Stryve’s continued growth is a testament to both the strength of our brands and our team’s dedication to expanding availability nationwide," said Katie Brenner, Chief Customer Officer. "We are excited to introduce our products to new customers through these great retailers and build on our momentum as a category leader."

As Stryve continues to penetrate the retail market, the Company remains focused on delivering innovative, better-for-you snack options that meet evolving consumer preferences. With this expanded retail footprint, more shoppers than ever will have access to the bold flavors and nutritional benefits of Stryve’s air-dried meat snacks.

With the rise in demand for protein-rich, grass-fed, and flavor-packed snacks, Stryve is well-positioned for continued growth and success in 2025 through these new distribution wins.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime®, Kalahari®, Stryve®, and Vacadillos®. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brands Two Tails and High Steaks, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “aim”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “target”, “milestone”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “objective”, “guidance” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Stryve’s plans, strategies, objectives, targets and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Stryve’s current views and analysis of information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that Stryve believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information and statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stryve and its officers, employees, agents and associates. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, include: (i) the inability to achieve profitability due to commodity prices, inflation, supply chain interruption, transportation costs and/or labor shortages; (ii) the ability to meet financial and strategic goals, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, supply chain interruptions, the ability to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and retailers and retain its management and key employees; (iii) the risk that retailers will choose to limit or decrease the number of retail locations in which Stryve’s products are carried or will choose not to carry or not to continue to carry Stryve’s products; (iv) the possibility that Stryve may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) the impacts of the transition from NASDAQ to OTC; (vi) the possibility that Stryve may not achieve its financial outlook; (vii) risks around the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those projections and forward-looking statements are based.

