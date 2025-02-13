COEPTIS Announces the Launch of COEP Venture Group to Invest in AI, RPA, and AI Agent Startups

WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEPTIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (the "Company" or "Coeptis"), a pioneering technology company dedicated to advancing cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence at the forefront of innovative biotechnology therapeutic solutions, today announced the launch of COEP Venture Group, a newly established investment arm dedicated to funding and accelerating technology startups specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and AI Agents.

COEP Venture Group aims to identify, invest in, and support high-potential startups shaping the future of automation, intelligent systems, and AI-driven enterprise solutions. By providing capital, strategic mentorship, and access to industry networks, COEP Venture Group seeks to drive technological advancements that enhance business efficiency, decision-making, and automation across multiple industries.

Empowering the Future of AI & Automation

"The launch of COEP Venture Group aligns with our vision of investing in disruptive technologies that redefine industries," said Dave Mehalick, CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. “AI-driven automation and intelligent agents are transforming the way businesses operate. Through COEP Venture Group, we are committed to supporting pioneering startups at the forefront of AI and RPA innovation,” continued Mr. Mehalick.

In addition, COEP Venture Group will leverage NexGenAI Solutions Group, which powers its latest acquisition, NexGenAI Affiliates Group, to provide marketing services to portfolio companies. This initiative ensures that startups receive not only funding but also strategic exposure and market positioning, allowing them to scale rapidly and successfully execute their business plans.

Leadership & Strategic Vision

COEP Venture Group will benefit from the expertise of Michael Woloshin, a seasoned entrepreneur with deep experience in technology, AI, and marketing automation. Michael Woloshin was the co-founder of Recruiter.com and the founder of NexGenAI Solutions Group, which powers COEP’s latest acquisition, NexGenAI Affiliates Group, where he built the technology platform enabling marketing and business automation. His leadership and insights will drive COEP Venture Group’s mission to foster innovation and expand market opportunities for emerging technology companies.

Investment Focus

COEP Venture Group will target high-growth startups that align with its investment strategy, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)– Advanced machine learning models, predictive analytics, and AI-driven enterprise solutions.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)– AI-powered automation to streamline workflows, enhance business operations, and reduce inefficiencies.

AI Agents & Intelligent Systems– Autonomous AI-powered assistants and decision-making frameworks optimizing complex tasks in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and enterprise automation.

Other Emerging Technologies – Strategic investments in blockchain applications, data analytics platforms, and next-generation enterprise software that fit COEP Venture Group’s vision.

To learn more about COEP Venture Group and investment opportunities, visit our website https://coepventuregroup.com



About COEPTIS, Inc.

COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.

The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.

Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit https://coeptistx.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Deverra licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (3) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (4) costs related to ongoing asset development including the Deverra licensed assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

Contacts

IR@coeptistx.com

