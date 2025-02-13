Integrity Solutions Announces Marketing & Sales Executive Leadership Hires to Drive Growth and Innovation

Nashville, TN, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Solutions, a leading provider of sales performance and customer service training solutions, is proud to announce the addition of two dynamic leaders to its executive team. Hayley Parr, MBA, joins as Head of Marketing, and Mike O’Brien has been named Executive Vice President of Sales, both effective January 20, 2025.



These strategic appointments underscore Integrity Solutions’ commitment to expanding its market presence and delivering unparalleled value to clients through innovative sales performance strategies and high-impact leadership.



Hayley Parr is a tenured marketing professional and leader with diverse expertise spanning financial services, automotive technology, edtech, SaaS startups, and e-learning industries.

Known for her ability to blend creative vision with data-driven precision, Parr has successfully led high-performing marketing teams and executed transformational campaigns focused on growth-oriented lead generation, demand creation, and sales enablement. Her specialization in ABM strategies, event marketing, business development, omni-channel execution, and strategic outbound initiatives across B2B, B2C, and B2P markets uniquely positions her to elevate Integrity Solutions’ brand and go-to-market strategy. In her new role, Parr will lead the charge in crafting compelling, action-driven marketing strategies that amplify the company’s voice and presence in the markets it serves.



Mike O’Brien, a distinguished executive with more than 25 years of experience in revenue growth, has an impressive track record across SMB markets in the software, technology, and learning sectors. With expertise that spans sales, marketing, and product development, O’Brien has consistently delivered results by building high-performing, collaborative teams which leverage a data driven approach. His leadership has been instrumental in driving predictable revenue growth in new client acquisition and retention as well as exceeding client expectations in financial services, adult education, and learning and development. At Integrity Solutions, O’Brien will oversee global sales strategy, ensuring the delivery of innovative solutions that empower clients to achieve sustainable success.



“We are excited to welcome Hayley and Mike to our leadership team,” said Brett Shively, CEO. “Their combined expertise, vision, and track record of success will help propel Integrity Solutions into the next phase of growth as we continue to provide transformational solutions to our clients.”



For more information about Integrity Solutions and its leadership team, please visit www.integritysolutions.com.



About Integrity Solutions



Integrity Solutions is a global leader in sales performance, customer service training, and coaching solutions. Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales training and sales coaching solutions in 130 countries and industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more. Our proven methodologies integrate skill-building, mindset transformation, and behavioral change to help organizations achieve lasting success and build cultures of trust and engagement. To learn more about Integrity Solutions’ training programs, please visit our website at www.integritysolutions.com.



