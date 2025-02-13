Alpha Modus (Nasdaq: AMOD) Announces AI-Powered Retail Expansion with CashX—Targeting $75 Million in Annual Ad Revenue

Game-Changing Deployment Positions AMOD for High-Growth Market Penetration

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) through its subsidiary Alpha Modus, Corp., (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions, forecasts substantial growth as its partner, CashX, begins the large-scale deployment of its financial kiosks across a vast network of supermarkets beginning in California and Colorado. With a contracted deployment expected in approximately 10,000 locations, this initiative represents a transformational moment for Alpha Modus and its investors.

"This is a defining moment for Alpha Modus. We see our AI technology revolutionizing the self-service financial kiosk industry, creating an entirely new revenue stream while providing critical services to millions of consumers," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. "With projected advertising revenue alone reaching $75 million annually, we plan on delivering scalable, high-margin revenue growth for our investors during the deployment period. This deployment is intended to solidify our market leadership and position Alpha Modus as the backbone of AI-driven financial automation in retail."

Massive Market Opportunity & Revenue Potential

Each AI-powered CashX kiosk is expected to serve 1,250 unique visitors per month, reaching 150 million unique visits per year in the aggregate once all of the kiosks are fully deployed. This high engagement is projected to generate $75 million in annual ad revenue for Alpha Modus, significantly boosting Alpha Modus’s financial outlook.

Rollout Timeline: The first kiosks are already operational and being deployed , with full deployment in up to 10,000 locations set for the end of 2026 .

The , with full deployment in up to 10,000 locations set for . AI Activation: The integration of Alpha Modus AI technology into these kiosks should begin in the second half of 2025 .

The integration of into these kiosks should begin . Additional Revenue Streams: Kiosks will offer GlobeTopper’s digital services, including prepaid cards, event tickets, cryptocurrency transactions, and remittance solutions—which should expand Alpha Modus’s revenue channels.



Disrupting Retail Finance with AI-Powered Innovation

Alpha Modus’s AI-driven technology enhances CashX AI, an intelligent automation platform designed to power self-service financial kiosks. These kiosks provide essential services such as:

Prepaid top-ups

Cryptocurrency purchases

Remittances & money transfers

Fraud-resistant, AI-powered transactions

By embedding GlobeTopper’s financial solutions into the CashX ecosystem, Alpha Modus will be expanding its footprint in high-traffic retail environments—offering a data-driven approach to consumer engagement and profitability optimization.

Strategic Market Penetration & Exclusive Industry Rights

Alpha Modus’s expansion is further strengthened by CashX’s partnership with OPMX, a premier distributor specializing in the Hispanic consumer market, which accounts for 19% of the U.S. population (63+ million people). This collaboration should provide Alpha Modus direct access to one of the fastest-growing retail demographics, ensuring broad adoption and sustained usage of the kiosks.

Furthermore, CashX holds an exclusive licensing agreement with Alpha Modus, with the sole right to use Alpha Modus’s patented AI technology within self-service financial kiosks targeting unbanked and underbanked consumers in retail food, drug, and convenience stores.

"This partnership uniquely positions Alpha Modus at the intersection of AI, fintech, and retail. By leveraging our exclusive IP, we will be creating a frictionless, data-driven financial experience while capturing significant advertising and service-based reoccurring revenue," added Alessi.

Why Investors Should Pay Attention to AMOD

High-Growth AI Market – Positioned at the intersection of fintech and AI, Alpha Modus is capitalizing on a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Scalable Revenue Streams – With $75 million in projected ad revenue, AMOD’s AI-powered ecosystem offers immense monetization potential.

Strategic Partnerships & Exclusive Rights – Securing first-mover advantage in self-service financial kiosks for underbanked communities.

Growing Market Reach – Direct access to a 150M-visit-per-year audience, with a targeted demographic in one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S.

About CashXAI Inc.

CashXAI Inc., a leader in financial innovation, offers a dynamic platform for individuals lacking traditional banking access. The CashXAI mobile app simplifies converting cash into digital currency, supporting transactions from check cashing to money transfer without requiring a bank account. With an extensive retail network, CashXAI provides unparalleled financial freedom and management capabilities, empowering users to effortlessly control their finances from anywhere. CashXAI stands at the forefront of bridging financial gaps for underbanked communities. Further illustrating CashX’s innovative business structure, its previously announced intellectual property license agreement with Alpha Modus permits CashX with the exclusive right to use all of Alpha Modus’ patented intellectual property in connection with CashX’s promotional, advertising, and operational functions, including co-development arrangements with Alpha Modus, within the Exclusive Industry. The “Exclusive Industry” means the industry relating to self-service kiosks located in retail food, drug and convenience stores for the purpose of serving Unbanked and Underbanked consumers, by offering banking, phone and insurance solutions to the consumer. An “Unbanked” consumer means a person that does not have a checking or savings account with an FDIC-insured institution, and an “Underbanked” consumer means a person that has or had a checking or savings account with an FDIC-insured institution, but regularly uses non-traditional banks such as Venmo or the Cash App, or lenders such as a check cashing company or payday lender.

For more information, please visit the CashX website at https://cashx.ai/.

About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper is a leading provider of prepaid and digital transaction solutions, offering services such as prepaid cards, cryptocurrency transactions, event ticketing, and financial remittance solutions. For more information, visit www.globetopper.com/.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions. The Company’s patented technologies optimize consumer engagement, enhance in-store experiences, and drive measurable returns for retailers and brands. For more information, visit www.alphamodus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@alphamodus.com

+1 (704) 252-5050

