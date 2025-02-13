Mike Tyson Celebrates Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So 3-Year Anniversary & Launch of Mr. Fluff-Head Vegan Ice Cream in Los Angeles

Celebration to Feature Launch of Ice Cream with “Mike’s Bites” Chocolate Ear and In-Store Meet & Greet with Mike Tyson

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo , the parent company behind cultural icon brands like TYSON 2.0 , announced that Mr. Charlie’s Told Me So (TMS), a bold, plant-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) providing second chances for those in need, is celebrating its third anniversary at its flagship La Brea location in Los Angeles on Friday, February 14. As part of the celebration, Mr. Charlie’s TMS is launching “Mr. Fluff-Head,” a plant-based vanilla ice cream made from potatoes, topped with Mike Tyson’s iconic “Mike’s Bites” chocolate ear.

Mike Tyson will be in attendance at the celebratory event, where fans can experience a meet-and-greet, exclusive Tyson x Mr. Charlie’s merchandise drop and a taste of the new indulgent vegan dessert. The anniversary event is set to take place on Friday, February 14th, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. PST at 612 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, featuring a free ice cream giveaway with any purchase during the launch window.

"Mr. Charlie’s is all about flipping the script – whether it’s on fast food, second chances or what people expect from plant-based eating," said Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0. “I’ve been passionate about plant-based living for years, and bringing ‘Mike’s Bites’ to this launch is the perfect way to celebrate a brand that’s all about doing things differently."

Mr. Charlie’s continues to disrupt the QSR space by offering crave-worthy, plant-based alternatives that prioritize flavor, sustainability and social impact, and Mr. Fluff-Head is no exception. Made from potatoes and priced at $7.77, this ultra-creamy, dairy-free treat is rich, indulgent and crafted with real ingredients free from artificial GMOs, stabilizers or preservatives. The ice cream is topped with strawberry drizzle and “Mike’s Bites,” plant-based chocolate ear, a nod to Mike Tyson’s legacy and his alignment with Mr. Charlie’s TMS mission.

Taylor McKinnon, co-founder of Mr. Charlie’s TMS, commented on the new product launch: “When we started Mr. Charlie’s, we set out to shake things up, and this launch is no different. Mr. Fluff-Head is the kind of innovative product we stand for: big on flavor, better for you and made with real ingredients. We’re talking about ice cream made from potatoes! The journey with Mr. Charlie’s has always been about creating moments; things that make people stop, smile and rethink what they thought they knew. This drop is one of those moments. And with Mike on board, we’re taking this celebration and product launch to a whole new level.”

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo added: “Mr. Charlie’s isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a movement. This launch embodies everything we believe in: creativity, community and the power of plant-based food to change the way people eat. We’re excited to mark three years on La Brea with something truly special, and invite the community to come celebrate with Mike and Mr. Charlie’s.”

Falling on the heels of Carma HoldCo’s strategic investment in Mr. Charlie’s TMS, this anniversary and product launch are another step in Carma’s strategic vision to expand into plant-based food while staying true to its disruptive, culture-driven approach to brand-building. As Mr. Charlie’s TMS continues its nationwide expansion and franchise growth, innovative product offerings like Mr. Fluff-Head reinforce its position at the forefront of the plant-based QSR movement.

Mr. Charlie’s TMS is now offering franchise opportunities in select U.S. states where the company is licensed to franchise, giving potential franchisees a chance to be part of the plant-based revolution with a company that stands for more than just profits. For franchise information, contact: franchising@mrcharlies.co .

For media inquiries, interview requests or event access, please contact: carma@kcsa.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo’s talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information, visit www.carmaholdco.com .

About Mr. Charlie’s TMS

Mr. Charlie’s TMS has become a revolution in plant-based cuisine, proving that fast food can be ethical, joyful, and full of purpose, while remaining delicious. Through sustainability, community impact and an unwavering commitment to fun, Mr. Charlie's TMS is challenging norms, creating demand, and inspiring a global conversation on what fast food can and should be.

Mr. Charlie's is more than a business, it's a community. Its restaurants are built on love and inclusivity, creating spaces where everyone feels welcome. They’ve built their reputation on this foundation, and their franchisees can carry this legacy forward, helping to rebuild lives, one meal at a time. For more information, visit www.mrcharlies.co .

Media Inquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Patrick Maddox

carmaholdco@kcsa.com

