Canada-Ukraine Foundation Launches Even The Brave Struggle Campaign to Support Veterans

Renowned Canadian General Roméo Dallaire helps amplify the campaign with his support

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) through CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal is proud to announce the launch of its veterans rehabilitation and mental health campaign, Even The Brave Struggle, which will provide veterans access to critical support. The campaign, which launches today coincides with CUF, the Temerty Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress ’s (UCC) support of Team Ukraine at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, a global event celebrating recovery, resilience, and the unconquered human spirit.

Running until April 6, 2025, Even The Brave Struggle will highlight stories from veterans from Team Ukraine and feature highly respected Canadian military leader, humanitarian, and mental health advocate General Roméo Dallaire. General Dallaire, has openly shared his own struggles with PTSD and operational stress injuries after his service in Rwanda, and continues to work tirelessly to break the stigma surrounding mental health in the military. His commitment to rehabilitation and empowerment echoes the sentiments of the campaign.





“With this campaign, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation aims to help heal the wounds of war and provide hope to those in need,” said Valeriy Kostyuk, Executive Director of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. “Thanks to the unwavering generosity of Canadians, we can continue to ensure no one faces their internal battles alone.”

Even The Brave Struggle is dedicated to addressing the urgent need for psychological care, rehabilitation services, and humanitarian aid for those affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine. As veterans and civilians alike face the enduring impacts of the full-scale invasion, CUF is committed to ensuring they receive the specialized care and support they desperately need.

Funds raised from the campaign will directly support:

Mental health services for veterans and civilians

for veterans and civilians Rehabilitation programs to aid recovery and reintegration

to aid recovery and reintegration Essential humanitarian assistance to war-affected communities



Even The Brave Struggle reflects CUF’s unwavering dedication to fostering recovery and resilience of those impacted by the war. By addressing the psychological and emotional toll of war, the campaign aims to create a future where individuals and communities can thrive.

To donate and learn more about the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, please visit www.cufoundation.ca . Together, we can ensure that no Ukrainian faces their internal battles alone.

About Canada-Ukraine Foundation:

Established in 1995 at the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was formed in order to coordinate, develop, organize and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. There will always be a need for an institution to monitor, provide & promote commercial, technical and humanitarian aid; to assess and evaluate projects; to foster cooperation and communication among aid providers; to assist in establishing priorities and developing projects that will maximize impact and cost effectiveness; and to act as a forum that brings together individuals and organizations from the community, private and public sectors, which are interested in providing assistance to Ukraine. CUF therefore was established as a national charitable foundation that would coordinate with Canadian organizations that have projects in Ukraine, as well as other projects in Canada.

CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has been established jointly by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) to formalize a coordinated approach in providing humanitarian assistance quickly and efficiently to those in need in Ukraine to address any further aggression by Russia. The main efforts of cooperation are to provide humanitarian relief in the areas of assistance to displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter and food security.

