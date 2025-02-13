ALLWEI Portable Power Station PPS2400 Pro & Tenerife Volcanic Activity – Energy Independence in Times of Crisis

ALLWEI's PPS2400 Pro Balcony Power Station provides reliable backup power amid Mount Teide’s seismic activity, ensuring sustainable energy for homes and outdoor use.

Berlin, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As heightened seismic activity at the Teide volcano on Tenerife captures global attention, the critical importance of energy resilience moves into sharp focus. ALLWEI presents the Portable PPS2400 Pro Balcony Power Station with an expandable battery pack, a comprehensive solution that not only empowers households with greater independence from fluctuating electricity prices but also equips them to weather crises – whether they stem from volcanic eruptions, power grid failures, or extreme weather events.

The Evolving Situation on Tenerife: Volcanic Activity and Energy Preparedness

Since 2016, Mount Teide on Tenerife has demonstrated increasing seismic activity, registering tremors up to a magnitude of 3.3 and a rise in gas emissions. Recent reports from the Canary Islands' Scientific Committee (CCES) underscore that while an imminent eruption isn't predicted, the island shows "geophysical activities characterized by increased seismicity, geodetic deformations, and gas emission." The seismic activity is a sign that magma is moving beneath the surface, which has caused the island to lift about one centimeter. This situation highlights the importance of having distributed and reliable energy sources, especially in regions where natural phenomena threaten traditional infrastructure. With over 10 million tourists visiting the island each year, a natural disaster that affects the power grid will have a massive impact. "In a crisis, a allwei portalbe power 2048 station with sufficient battery storage can secure essential devices like routers, refrigerators, medical equipment, and communication devices," notes Dr. Lisa Hoffmann, energy expert at ALLWEI. "The ability to maintain critical functions during a grid outage can be life-saving."

ALLWEI Introduces Portable Clean Power Solutions for Outdoor Enthusiasts

ALLWEI, a leader in innovative portable clean power solutions, continues its mission to enhance outdoor living with advanced charging technologies. The company, which launched its first portable lithium power station in 2016 and expanded its offerings with the ALLWEI series solar modules in 2019, is dedicated to providing reliable energy solutions tailored to diverse consumption needs.



With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ALLWEI employs stringent quality control measures and boasts a knowledgeable staff ready to assist customers with their power requirements. The company has achieved ISO9001 certification and employs a 5S management system that fosters a clean and organized working environment. These initiatives underscore ALLWEI's focus on maintaining high product design and manufacturing standards.

ALLWEI’s products are designed for various outdoor applications, enabling users to harness the power of the sun wherever they go. Each model is developed with professional design principles and has obtained patent certification, ensuring uniqueness and reliability in the competitive market of portable energy solutions.

The company envisions a future where access to electricity is seamless in outdoor settings, making adventures more convenient for enthusiasts around the world. By emphasizing innovative technology and eco-friendly practices, ALLWEI aims to establish productive business relationships that contribute to a sustainable energy ecosystem.

ALLWEI invites outdoor enthusiasts, campers, and adventurers to discover their cutting-edge solar power generators such as 1200 watt power station that promise to empower outdoor experiences. For more information on their product offerings, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official ALLWEI website and explore how they can integrate clean power solutions into their outdoor activities.

Introducing the ALLWEI PPS2400 Pro: A Comprehensive Energy Solution

The PPS2400 Pro, complemented by its expandable battery pack (up to 10,240 Wh), is designed to offer robust performance in any situation. It combines a 2200W output with significant storage capacity, providing an ideal solution for power outages caused by events such as volcanic ash clouds or grid instability.



Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with 10ms Switchover: Ensures seamless operation of sensitive equipment, including home office setups, communication tools, medical devices, and security systems, preventing data loss and disruptions during power fluctuations.

Ensures seamless operation of sensitive equipment, including home office setups, communication tools, medical devices, and security systems, preventing data loss and disruptions during power fluctuations. Hybrid Mode for Ultimate Flexibility: Offers versatility with solar, grid, or battery power sources. This adaptable system allows users to tailor their energy consumption to specific crisis scenarios, maximizing efficiency and reducing reliance on the grid during peak demand or outages.

Offers versatility with solar, grid, or battery power sources. This adaptable system allows users to tailor their energy consumption to specific crisis scenarios, maximizing efficiency and reducing reliance on the grid during peak demand or outages. Expandable Battery Pack: Up to 10,240 Wh: With a maximum expansion capacity of 10,240 Wh, users can store enough energy to maintain essential functions for several days.

With a maximum expansion capacity of 10,240 Wh, users can store enough energy to maintain essential functions for several days. Eco Mode with LiFePO4 Battery: Offers an impressive lifespan of up to 3500 cycles, translating to over 15 years of reliable service even with frequent emergency use.

Offers an impressive lifespan of up to 3500 cycles, translating to over 15 years of reliable service even with frequent emergency use. Intelligent App Control (WiFi/BLE): Enables real-time monitoring and optimization of energy consumption via a user-friendly smartphone app. Even in evacuation scenarios, users can remotely manage their power, ensuring optimal usage.

Enables real-time monitoring and optimization of energy consumption via a user-friendly smartphone app. Even in evacuation scenarios, users can remotely manage their power, ensuring optimal usage. Plug and Play Installation : The integrated micro inverter ensures hassle-free power in any situation. Forget complicated installations - just plug it in and enjoy reliable, stable power. It automatically connects to your network and household circuits, making it incredibly easy to use.

: The integrated micro inverter ensures hassle-free power in any situation. Forget complicated installations - just plug it in and enjoy reliable, stable power. It automatically connects to your network and household circuits, making it incredibly easy to use. Saving "in your sleep": During the day, solar panels collect solar energy. At night, the collected solar energy is automatically fed into the electricity grid for consumers.

During the day, solar panels collect solar energy. At night, the collected solar energy is automatically fed into the electricity grid for consumers. Effortless power directly from the sun: The PPS2400 PRO is equipped with solar panels that use the sun's energy to power the entire house. No external inverter is required and the power can be connected directly to the mains. Green living is that easy.

The PPS2400 PRO is equipped with solar panels that use the sun's energy to power the entire house. No external inverter is required and the power can be connected directly to the mains. Green living is that easy. APP for time-controlled charging: Use solar energy instead of mains power through scheduled charging tasks.

Ideal for variable electricity prices: charge when it's cheap.

Why the PPS2400 Pro is Particularly Relevant Now

Crisis Preparedness: The latest report of the Teide volcano showing "geophysical activities characterized by increased seismicity, geodetic deformations and gas emission" reminds us that natural events can disable infrastructure. The PPS2400 Pro reduces reliance on the grid, allowing continued access to power for critical systems and communication during a natural disaster.

The latest report of the Teide volcano showing "geophysical activities characterized by increased seismicity, geodetic deformations and gas emission" reminds us that natural events can disable infrastructure. The PPS2400 Pro reduces reliance on the grid, allowing continued access to power for critical systems and communication during a natural disaster. Cost Savings: As energy prices increase, users can save up to €700/year with the ALLWEI Pro series, by using the APP for time-controlled charging, enabling them to charge up when it's cheap.

As energy prices increase, users can save up to €700/year with the ALLWEI Pro series, by using the APP for time-controlled charging, enabling them to charge up when it's cheap. Environmental Responsibility: With solar energy, households can save up to 1.2 tons of CO₂ annually. Given Germany's carbon footprint of 11.4 tons per person, this contribution makes a significant stride toward sustainability.

With solar energy, households can save up to 1.2 tons of CO₂ annually. Given Germany's carbon footprint of 11.4 tons per person, this contribution makes a significant stride toward sustainability. Home office and working remotely: PPS2400 Pro secures devices in 10 ms switchover time in the event of a power failure, ensuring continued operation without interruption.

ALLWEI PPS2400 Pro vs. Market Standards

Feature ALLWEI PPS2400 Pro Competitors UPS Function 10 ms Switchover Storage Capacity 2048Wh (Expandable to 10,240Wh) Up to 1600Wh Off-Grid Mode KfW Eligibility





Installation & Regulatory Compliance – Ensuring Safety in Crisis Regions

The PPS2400 Pro adheres to VDE 4105 standards and holds TÜV certification, ensuring safe operation even in high-risk areas like earthquake zones. The plug-and-play design eliminates the need for electricians or structural modifications, making it invaluable in emergency scenarios. The integrated micro inverter ensures hassle-free power in any situation.

Key Statistics and Context

Germany: Solar photovoltaic capacity increased by 12 GW in 2023 (source: Bundesnetzagentur).

Solar photovoltaic capacity increased by 12 GW in 2023 (source: Bundesnetzagentur). Tenerife: With over 1 million residents and 10 million tourists annually, a power outage would have significant repercussions for the island.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Focusing on Emergency Preparedness

Does the system work during ash clouds?Yes, as long as sunlight is available. The battery stores energy for overcast days and nights. Can I take the balcony power station with me during an evacuation?Yes, its compact design makes it highly portable for mobile use. How quickly does ALLWEI deliver to crisis areas?Shipping is available via DHL Express within 24–48 hours across Europe. Can I control via WIFI/BLE using smartphone app, including selection of network time and power?Yes, ALLWEI provides user with APP control: Control via WIFI/BLE using smartphone app, including selection of network time and power. How the Eco device: LiFePO4 batteries, 3500 cycles, 15 years. App uses cheap electricity times, saves up to €700 per year.The ALLWEI series uses Eco device: LiFePO4 batteries, 3500 cycles, 15 years. App uses cheap electricity times, saves up to €700 per year.

The ALLWEI PPS2400 Pro offers a user-friendly, plug-and-play design, requiring no complicated installations. With a built-in 800W inverter, it is compatible with 99% of electrical devices. Its robust 2200W output ensures reliable power delivery, whether for daily home use or outdoor adventures. Users can easily control the unit via the Wonderfree app, utilizing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to manage energy consumption and select charging times that align with cheaper electricity rates.

One standout feature includes the ability to harness solar energy effectively. During the day, the system collects solar power, which can be fed into the electricity grid at night, allowing users to save significantly over time, up to €700 each year. The device also includes an emergency Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) function, providing critical support in the event of a power failure, ensuring that devices remain operational with a swift 10 ms switchover time.

Designed for both balcony gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts, the ALLWEI PPS2400 Pro enhances outdoor living spaces and promotes eco-conscious power solutions. With its efficient LiFePO4 batteries offering 3,500 cycles and a lifespan of up to 15 years, this product is positioned as a crucial tool for those seeking flexible energy solutions.

ALLWEI invites consumers to explore this innovative addition to their energy lineup, enhancing lifestyles through dependable and sustainable power solutions. For further details on the product and its capabilities, visit the official ALLWEI german website allweipower.de and USA website allweipower.com.

If your are in USA, and are intrested in 1200 watt power station and ALLWEI PPS2400 Portable Power Station - 2048Wh | 2400W, here it is:https://www.allweipower.com/products/pps2400-3-portable-power-station-2048wh-2400w



Disclaimer: The volcanic activity on Tenerife is actively monitored by PEVOLCA. ALLWEI is not affiliated with local authorities but provides technical solutions for energy-conscious households worldwide.

