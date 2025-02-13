Navitas to Unveil a New Paradigm in Power!

Join Navitas’ first-ever, global live-streamed event to discover this latest break-through in power conversion

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, is set to unveil a breakthrough in power conversion that will create a paradigm shift across multiple major end markets. These developments include both semiconductor and system innovations which are expected to drive major improvements in energy efficiency & power density and further accelerate the adoption of gallium nitride and silicon carbide technologies to displace silicon.

The live-streamed event will take place on March 12th at 8 am PST and will be re-streamed (in both Chinese and English) at 6 pm PST.

Co-founders, Gene Sheridan (CEO), Dan Kinzer (CTO, COO) and Jason Zhang (VP Engineering) will uncover this next inflection in power conversion, including technology details, specific application examples and describe the expected market impacts & business opportunities from these innovations.



Localized timings (please note daylight savings begins in the USA on March 9th):

Europe: March 12th at 4 pm

USA: March 12th at 8 am Pacific / 11am East Coast

Asia: March 12th at 11 pm China Standard Time*

Re-streamed event

USA: March 12th at 6 pm Pacific / 9 pm East Coast

Europe: March 13th at 2 am

Asia: March 13th at 9am China Standard Time*

*For viewers in China, please stay tuned for the announcement on Navitas WeChat, where we will share the Tencent registration link.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

