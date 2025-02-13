The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Reduces Debt by $5 Million in Exchange for Off-Road EV Design and Announces Website Revamp

Key Points:

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) (“Now” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant improvement in its financial position by reducing its outstanding debt by $5 million. This milestone has been achieved through a strategic agreement with Medican Enterprises Inc. (“Medican”), further strengthening the Company’s commitment to innovation in the renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, The Now Corporation has exchanged $5 million of convertible debt in consideration for the research, development, and design of an advanced off-road electric vehicle. This cutting-edge EV is being engineered to surpass current market offerings, featuring a quad-motor configuration, solid-state battery technology, an adjustable air suspension system with up to 24 inches of clearance, and superior off-road capabilities designed for extreme terrains.

Green Rain Solar: Powering the Future of EV Innovation

The Now Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., possesses the technical expertise and experienced engineering team necessary to complete the design of this state-of-the-art off-road EV. Green Rain Solar is an industry leader in sustainable energy solutions, specializing in solar-powered innovations and energy grid integration. The subsidiary’s deep-rooted knowledge in advanced energy storage, battery management systems, and renewable power applications positions The Now Corporation as a formidable player in the electric mobility space.

“The completion of this agreement strengthens our balance sheet while positioning The Now Corporation as an innovator in the off-road EV market,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation. “Through our subsidiary Green Rain Solar, we have assembled a world-class team with the expertise to bring this revolutionary vehicle to life. This project represents a bold step toward integrating cutting-edge electric vehicle technology with sustainable energy solutions.”

As part of the agreement, Medican Enterprises Inc. will retain full ownership of the EV’s brand, intellectual property, and proprietary technologies, while The Now Corporation, through Green Rain Solar, will lead the research and development efforts necessary to complete the vehicle’s design.

Profit-Sharing Agreement:

Once the off-road EV is fully developed, produced, and commercially sold, all net profits will be equally divided (50%/50%) between The Now Corporation and Medican Enterprises Inc.. This profit-sharing structure ensures that both parties benefit from the success of the vehicle while reinforcing The Now Corporation’s commitment to long-term value creation.

Corporate Website Revamp: New Online Presence Goes Live

In addition to this major debt reduction and development initiative, The Now Corporation is excited to announce the full revamp of its corporate website, www.greenrainenergy.com. The newly designed website will provide investors, stakeholders, and customers with enhanced access to information about the Company’s projects, ongoing developments, and strategic vision. The website is scheduled to go live within the next 24 hours.

A Strong Future for The Now Corporation

The Now Corporation remains committed to pioneering advancements in renewable energy and electric vehicle technologies. The Company believes that leveraging its expertise through Green Rain Solar will allow it to set new industry standards for sustainable off-road transportation. Additional updates on the EV project and other strategic initiatives will be provided as developments progress.

About The Now Corporation:

The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through its subsidiary, Green Rain Solar Inc. Green Rain Solar focuses on urban rooftop solar installations and grid-connected power solutions, targeting markets with high energy costs. By combining state-of-the-art solar and battery technologies, The Now Corporation is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.:

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

