HACKiDO, Craniogami, and a Lifetime of Play: Zander Phelps Celebrates 30 Years of Impact

For 30 years, Alexander Phelps has dedicated his life to juggling, movement, art, and more, reminding the world of something deeply profound yet often forgotten: we are here to play.

In 1995, a delayed flight and a simple footbag changed the course of Alexander ‘Zander’ Phelps’ life. A friend had gifted him a footbag, advising him to keep it in his pocket—“it’ll be the best gift anyone will ever give you,” he said. Hours later, stranded due to a delayed flight, he reached into his pocket, felt the familiar bulge, and instinctively began to play.

What began as a way to pass the time in an airport turned into an impromptu performance that captivated fellow travelers. A spontaneous game of Hacky Sack™ lasted three hours, drawing in a crowd and leaving people smiling, laughing, and even thanking him for the unexpected entertainment. That moment sparked a realization: play has the power to connect, heal, and bring joy to people’s lives.

From that moment on, Zander made it his mission to introduce play into as many lives as possible. For the next decade, he traveled the world, playing in parks and gifting footbags to thousands of people—each one a reminder that play is an invitation to joy.

In 2008, Zander coined the term HACKiDO™, a self-made play tool that combines juggling, footbag, and creative movement. With endless ways to engage—from solo stress relief to playful group challenges, this play game became a gateway to his larger mission. “I’ve seen couples ‘bean’ each other with HACKiDOs instead of going to therapy,” he laughs. “It’s primal fun! It gets people out of their heads and into their bodies.”

Beyond its entertainment value, HACKiDO™ serves as a powerful brain-training tool. Juggling, Zander explains, helps build neural connections between the left and right hemispheres, improving coordination, focus, and even mental health. “Studies show it takes 400 repetitions to form a new brain synapse—unless it’s done through play. Then it takes only 10 to 20 repetitions. That’s how powerful play is for the brain.”

Zander’s passion extends beyond personal play. He’s on a mission to integrate it into education, therapy, and workplace wellness. He has worked with schools in Kauai, physical and drug rehabilitation centers, and corporations, using play as a tool for healing and team-building. He explains, “Juggling can rewire the brain from addiction. It creates the same brain chemicals as addictive behaviors but in a positive way. I’ve seen it transform lives.” He has also reached out to neurologists and traumatic brain injury specialists, advocating for deeper research into play-based therapy.

A decade ago, Zander introduced Craniogami, a practice that blends the folding art of origami with creative animal folds. “Origami is another fun and unique way to engage your brain,” states Zander. Studies have shown that origami is another extraordinary brain trainer with multiple benefits.

Zander has worked with students, rehab patients, and even seniors to introduce Craniogami as a tool for mindfulness and dexterity. His ultimate goal is to make the practice widely accessible, helping people reconnect with their hands, their creativity, and their sense of play.

Zander’s most recent initiative, Heal my Hernia, emerged just a year ago from his personal health struggles and recovering from a hernia without surgery. Through movement-based therapy and self-healing techniques, he’s exploring how play and body awareness can support physical recovery. “This is still a newer journey,” he admits. “But I believe in the body's incredible capacity to heal itself, especially when we make the conscious choice to listen and support its process.”

As Zander looks ahead, his ambitions remain as playful as ever. He envisions establishing a play school, where trained ‘playgents’ or play agents will introduce movement-based learning to communities worldwide. He also aims to expand his work into corporate wellness using play to boost productivity and mental health in the workplace. Another part of his mission is to work with universities to combat the addictive nature of social media and the negative impact it has on students' lives through digital detox programs.

Beyond movement, Zander expresses his love for play through art, sharing his work at zArtGallery. And he is currently working on his first book—Play with Thyself—a deep dive into his philosophy of play. Part memoir and part practical guide, the book will explore the science and spirit behind play, offering readers tools to integrate into their daily lives. “I consider play to be the ‘0.5 commandment,’” he jokes. “It’s what we’re meant to do here. Children arrive on this planet knowing how to play—then society shuts it down. My mission is to remind people that play is the key to a healthy, joyful life.”

Three decades in, Zander shows no signs of slowing down. Whether he’s juggling on YouTube, speaking, teaching, or writing a book, his message remains the same: play is a birthright, and it’s never too late to rediscover it.

