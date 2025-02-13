Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,986 in the last 365 days.

Luckin Coffee to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976
Conference ID: 2917006


The replay will be accessible through February 27, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 5297842


Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. IR
Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee Inc. PR
Email: pr@lkcoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Spencer Hoffman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Phone: 212 355 4449


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Luckin Coffee to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 20, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more