Rezolve Ai to Acquire GroupBy Strengthening Market Leadership in Commerce Site Search and Digital Engagement

Strategic acquisition expands Rezolve Ai’s capabilities in Commerce Site Search, unlocking synergies with enterprise clients and global infrastructure

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven commerce solutions, today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire GroupBy Inc. (www.groupbyinc.com), a leader in enterprise-grade site search, product discovery, and merchandising solutions. The acquisition's completion is subject to the fulfilment or waiver of standard closing conditions. This bold move will reinforce Rezolve Ai’s position as a leader in transforming digital commerce experiences.

Powering the Future of Digital Commerce

GroupBy has spent over 12 years optimizing product discovery for some of the world’s most recognized brands, including The Container Store, Crate & Barrel, Omaha Steaks, RS Components, Cabela’s Canada, Ace Hardware, and Genuine Parts Corp. By integrating its cutting-edge site search and merchandising capabilities with Rezolve Ai’s Brain Commerce suite, the acquisition will unlock an unprecedented level of personalization and AI-driven engagement for retailers.

Expanding Reach, Accelerating Innovation

With a robust presence in Austin, Texas, and Toronto, Canada, GroupBy will extend Rezolve Ai’s North American footprint, opening doors to new growth opportunities and deepening relationships with enterprise clients. GroupBy’s customers will gain access to Rezolve’s next-generation conversational commerce, intelligent checkout, and real-time engagement solutions - delivering personalized, frictionless, and revenue-boosting digital shopping experiences.

Additionally, GroupBy’s customer relationships present upsell opportunities to leverage Rezolve Ai’s real-time engagement, intelligent checkout, and geolocation solutions to drive increased merchant revenues and enhance digital shopping journeys.

Commitment to Leadership Through Sales, Channels, and Acquisitions

Rezolve Ai’s path to market leadership is driven by a three-pronged approach:

Direct Sales Execution – Rezolve Ai is actively building a world-class sales organization in both the United States and Europe to drive direct engagement with retailers and brands. Channel Partnerships – With strategic partnerships, including Microsoft and Google, Rezolve Ai is leveraging channel distribution to expand its reach across established merchant footprints. Strategic Acquisitions – The acquisition of GroupBy underscores Rezolve Ai’s commitment to acquiring best-in-class commerce technology companies that enhance Rezolve’s product ecosystem and the opportunity to accelerate growth.



Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai, commented:

“Our playbook for becoming the undisputed market leader in commerce requires three critical pillars: direct sales, broad-reaching channel partnerships, and strategic acquisitions. Today’s agreement to acquire GroupBy exemplifies this strategy, adding best-in-class commerce site search capabilities to our portfolio, expanding our merchant relationships, and reinforcing our North American footprint. We are committed to scaling aggressively through sales execution, marketing investment, and continued partnerships with technology giants like Microsoft and Google.”

Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy, added:

“Rezolve Ai has established itself as the market leader in conversational commerce, redefining how consumers and businesses interact online. By combining GroupBy’s deep expertise in commerce site search with Rezolve Ai’s cutting-edge Brain Commerce technologies, we will be poised to transform digital commerce. The synergy between our platforms will enable merchants to create highly personalized, seamless shopping experiences that bridge the gap between intelligent product discovery and frictionless transactions. Our customers and team are excited about this new chapter, and I look forward to driving innovation as part of the Rezolve Ai family.”

A Win-Win for Customers, Investors, and the Future of Retail

The acquisition isn’t just a win for Rezolve Ai - it’s a resounding vote of confidence from both Rezolve AI and GroupBy’s shareholders, including leading private equity investors who will take equity in Rezolve Ai as part of the deal. Their commitment signals strong belief in Rezolve Ai’s continued ascent as a market leader.

With the addition of GroupBy, Rezolve Ai will be positioned to lead the industry, delivering advanced site search, merchandising, and next-generation digital commerce solutions to retailers worldwide.

GroupBy was advised by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Faskens on the transaction.

Rezolve was advised by DLA Piper LLP (US), DLA Piper (Canada) LLP and Taylor Wessing.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

About GroupBy

GroupBy is a leading provider of commerce site search and merchandising solutions, helping retailers and brands optimize product discovery and drive higher conversion rates. With over 12 years of experience serving blue-chip clients, GroupBy’s powerful platform delivers intelligent search, dynamic merchandising, and data-driven personalization to enhance digital shopping experiences. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Austin, Texas, GroupBy partners with top-tier retailers to create seamless and engaging customer journeys that drive measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.groupbyinc.com.

