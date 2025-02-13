Locafy Introduces Localizer, a Powerful Solution to Boost Local Search Visibility and Drive Partner-Led Growth

Recurring revenue growth from partners exceeds $35,000 per month after a few weeks

$25,000 in monthly cost reductions anticipated after converting salaried sales staff to Partners program

Scalable-location based digital marketing solution appeals to multi-location businesses

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leader in location based digital marketing solutions, with market leading SEO capabilities, today announced the launch of Localizer, a powerful solution designed to help businesses improve their online visibility and rank higher in local search results.

With 46% of Google searches seeking local products and services, businesses absent from Page 1 search results miss substantial revenue opportunities. While traditional SEO approaches demand significant time and resources, Localizer provides an innovative, scalable solution to enhance local search visibility—at a fraction of the time and cost.

“The majority of organic traffic to local businesses websites comes through Google’s Local Pack or via organic search results – our Localizer product delivers local search prominence and visibility in both,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett.

Transition to a Partner-Led Model

As part of Locafy’s broader strategic shift, the Company is transitioning its resellers into its partner program “Partners,” where partners manage the client relationship. At the same time, Locafy oversees technology service delivery and maintains the billing relationship. This model fosters a more scalable approach while empowering partners to grow their businesses with Locafy’s innovative solutions without having to worry about service delivery.

Additionally, key salespeople of the Company have transitioned from salaried positions to partners, further reducing fixed costs while creating a direct incentive to drive revenue. This shift has already begun yielding results, with Locafy's new partners generating over $35,000 in new monthly recurring revenue and a strong pipeline of additional opportunities. At the same time, cost reductions in direct sales staff of more than $25,000 per month will come into full effect in the June quarter.

Localizer: A Smarter Approach to Local SEO

Locafy's Localizer is a turnkey local SEO solution that accelerates businesses' search rankings by optimizing their presence across multiple digital touchpoints. The four-step approach includes:

Syndicating Business Listings – Distributing consistent, authoritative business profiles across 120+ directories, apps, maps, and voice search platforms

– Distributing consistent, authoritative business profiles across 120+ directories, apps, maps, and voice search platforms Deploying Optimized Landing Pages – Creating independent, high-ranking web pages that target valuable local keywords without modifying existing business websites

– Creating independent, high-ranking web pages that target valuable local keywords without modifying existing business websites Enhancing Google Business Profile Visibility – Optimizing GBP and applying SEO technology to boost Local Pack rankings, where nearly 44% of mobile search clicks occur

– Optimizing GBP and applying SEO technology to boost Local Pack rankings, where nearly 44% of mobile search clicks occur Publishing Relevant Articles – Producing high-quality content that targets key search intent categories to increase brand authority and organic search prominence

The Localizer product is at the forefront of Partners as Locafy winds down older product versions, focusing on a standard location-based digital marketing solution with articles available as an add-on module. The combination of listings, landing pages and local pack covers all the search query intent of consumers – transactional, navigational, commercial and information. Each component provides the opportunity for online visibility depending on the search intent of the consumer.

Scalable Solutions for Multi-Location Businesses

Locafy anticipates strong demand for Localizer, particularly among larger, multi-location businesses. The platform provides a comprehensive, cost-efficient digital marketing solution that can be deployed at scale, helping brands improve their local search performance while ensuring consistency across multiple locations.

“With Localizer, we're not only offering a cutting-edge location based digital marketing solution but also redefining how businesses engage with digital marketing and SEO through our partner program, Partners,” added Burnett. “By aligning incentives and streamlining service delivery, we are positioning Locafy for accelerated growth while empowering our partners to succeed."

“We’ve only just started with the transition process and we believe it has yielded great results so far. We aim to get across all existing resellers by the end of the March quarter and complete the transition process by then.”

For more information about Locafy’s technology, including educational blogs and case studies, please visit Locafy’s investor relations website at investor.locafy.com.

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, as amended, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com











Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.