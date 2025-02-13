TREATMENT.COM AI INC. ANNOUNCES A NEW M&A CREDIT FACILITY

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Treatment”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; FFA: 939) announces that it has entered into a M&A credit facility to fund transaction expenses and closing costs associated with acquisitions such as rocket Doctor. The credit facility is up to $1.5 million at an annual interest rate of 12% and for a term of 18 months. The credit facility is unsecured and is repayable in cash only and no securities of the company are issuable in connection with the facility. Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, comments: “We are pleased to have a non-dilutive credit facility to assist the company in financing our growth through accretive, revenue building acquisitions”.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing highly qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and has the propensity for greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform also brings the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: info@treatment.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

ehamza@treatment.com

For media inquiries, contact: media@treatment.com

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, are forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment's expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.