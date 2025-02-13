Expand Energy Corporation Appoints Dan Turco Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) (“Expand Energy”) today announced that Dan Turco has been appointed Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commercial, effective February 18, 2025.

“With nearly two decades of experience in global upstream natural gas marketing and trading, Dan is a key addition to our team as we work to expand energy access to markets in need and grow our customer base to power, industrial and LNG markets,” said Nick Dell’Osso, Expand Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership will be instrumental in building a world-class marketing organization to capitalize on our role as the leading natural gas producer in the United States.”

“Expand Energy has a bold vision to address global energy insecurity, and I am honored to join the team as they lead the industry in this effort,” Turco said. “I believe this company, given its team, portfolio and financial strength, is uniquely positioned to deliver affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy to meet growing domestic and international demand.”

Prior to joining Expand Energy, Mr. Turco spent nearly 20 years with ExxonMobil in various leadership roles in upstream natural gas marketing and trading, spanning LNG, U.S., Europe and Asia gas markets. Most recently, he served as Head of Global LNG Trading / Head of Asia Gas & Power Marketing in Singapore. Mr. Turco earned an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University (Canada) and an Honors Bachelor of Applied Science, Civil Engineering & Management Science from the University of Waterloo (Canada).

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is the largest independent natural gas producer in the United States, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on disrupting the industry’s traditional cost and market delivery model to responsibly develop assets in the nation’s most prolific natural gas basins. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future.

Forward-Looking Statements

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Chris Ayres Brooke Coe (405) 935-8870 (405) 935-8878 ir@expandenergy.com media@expandenergy.com

