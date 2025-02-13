GraniteShares launches new leveraged ETFs on Intel, Dell and Qualcomm

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML)

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (DLLL)

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (INTW)

New York, New York, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares launches another three leveraged single stock ETFs to its growing suite of funds. The ETFs provide investors leveraged exposure to Dell (DELL), Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

On February 13, 2025, GraniteShares introduces:



GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML)

GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF (DLLL)

GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (INTW)



Each of these funds is designed for those who are bullish on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and are looking for enhanced ways to trade Qualcomm, Dell Technologies, and Intel. By leveraging their performance with a two-times multiplier, investors have an opportunity to amplify gains or losses on upward or downward movements.

GraniteShares continues to be a pioneer in the leveraged single-stock ETFs space. This launch expands its offerings significantly to twenty three short and leveraged single stock ETFs.

Link to Prospectus: https://graniteshares.com/media/iyrbedwg/graniteshares-etf-trust-s-l-single-stock-etfs-prospectus.pdf

What Makes These ETFs Unique?

These three new ETFs represent the first leveraged single stock ETFs on these names. Leveraged single stock ETFs have proved themselves to be popular with investors as they can be bought and sold from ordinary brokerage accounts. Although the ETFs are leveraged, there are no margin calls for investors and investors control when to buy or sell. Many leveraged single stock ETFs have an active options ecosystem allowing for futher ways to trade around the underlying stock.

YieldBoost: https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/etfs/tsyy/

Graniteshares recently entered the options income space with an innovative new offering called YieldBoost. The first ETF in the YieldBoost offering; GraniteShares YieldBoost TSLA (TSYY) is an ETF that sells put options to generate income for investors. TSYY made its first distribution in late January and as at Feb 7th, 2025 has an annualized yield of 35.11%, a 30-Day SEC Yield of -3.03%, & 7.9% Total Return in Just Over a Month as of January 31, 2025!

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high conviction investor.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single stock ETFs, including those targeting NVIDIA, Coinbase and Tesla. The company has over $9 billion in assets under management as of February 6th, 2025.

For complete information about GraniteShares YieldBOOST ETF, please visit:

https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/

Media Contact:

GraniteShares Inc.

Attn: Media Relations

222 Broadway, 21 Floor,

New York, NY, 10038

844-476-8747

info@graniteshares.com

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and is intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged multiple of the performance of its underlying stock (a Leverage Long Fund).

Investors should note that such Leverage Long Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its underlying stock. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds' return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

Legal Disclaimer:

