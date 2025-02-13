PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) and Kailyn Lowry Extend Podcast Production Partnership with KILLR Network Podcast Renewals, Surpass 50 Million Total Downloads

Lowry’s Latest Podcast “Cate & Ty: Break It Down!” Set for February 2025 Launch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today the continuation of its partnership with Kailyn Lowry, a powerhouse podcast host and producer and the founder of the Webby Award Winning KILLR Network, with the renewal of podcasts Barely Famous, Karma and Chaos, and Coffee Convos. Lowry is expanding her presence within the PodcastOne platform and growing her KILLR network of podcast programming under the PodcastOne umbrella with the anticipated February 19, 2025 launch of her latest production, Cate & Ty: Break It Down!.

Lowry rose to fame through her role on MTV’s Teen Mom 2 and has since built a robust career as an award winning podcast host and producer, influencer, and author. With the establishment and growth of KILLR under PodcastOne, Lowry has been able to promote a diverse slate of podcasts and bring fresh, engaging content to audiences solidifying her place as a major force in the podcasting world.

Her latest production, Cate & Ty: Break It Down! features Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, one of the OG couples from MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, who showcased adoption first-hand. In this podcast they dive into life beyond reality TV, sharing the ups, downs, and everything in between marriage, parenthood, and personal growth. With candid stories, celebrity guests, and lots of laughs, Tyler and Catelynn explore how they navigate the spotlight, raise a family, and stay strong as a couple.

“Kail has proven to be an exceptional podcast host and producer with an incredible ability to build a strong, loyal listenership across all of her podcasts. Her connection with her audience through authentic and heartfelt storytelling has made her podcasts incredibly popular with audiences and with advertisers alike,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne. “With PodcastOne’s industry-leading platform, advertising solutions, and promotional support, Kail has been able to amplify her reach, strengthen her brand, and turn her passion into multi-show success. We are proud to continue our collaboration with her and the KILLR roster of shows.”

“PodcastOne has been such an important partner throughout my journey in podcasting. Over the years, we’ve grown KILLR Network and reached listeners in ways I never imagined between Barely Famous, For The Hayters, Vibin’ and Kinda Thrivin’, most recently Karma & Chaos, and now Cate & Ty: Break It Down. My goal is to continue expanding and growing this network with diverse and powerful voices, and I’m so excited to welcome Cate & Ty to the podcasting industry while continuing to build this partnership with PodcastOne, establishing KILLR Network as the one-stop shop for real, unfiltered, and unique stories,” said Lowry.

Lowry’s most popular shows, Coffee Convos, Karma and Chaos and Barely Famous, which combine for multiple Webby Awards, nearly 150 million downloads and over 700 episodes, tackle topics such as motherhood relationships, pop culture, personal growth, and social issues, often bringing listeners into deep, candid conversations that spark both laughter and thought-provoking discussion. All seasons are available for streaming on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show,, The Adam Carolla Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, and Varnamtown.

