How Colleges Can Optimize Air Quality on Campuses Report By Camfil USA School Air Filtration

Discover how Camfil's air filtration guide helps colleges improve campus air quality. Tailored solutions for dorms, labs, and classrooms ensure safety, efficiency, and cost savings.

Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has announced the launch of an informative resource designed to help colleges and universities improve air quality across their campuses. The guide focuses on selecting effective air filtration products tailored to the diverse needs of academic institutions, enhancing safety, health, and overall campus experience.

Academic environments house a unique mix of spaces such as dormitories, laboratories, lecture halls, and recreational facilities—each with varying air quality requirements. Through this resource, Camfil aims to assist university administrators and facility managers in identifying specific air filtration needs and choosing high-performing solutions that align with health and safety standards.

“Universities and colleges often contain a mix of residential buildings, laboratories, lecture halls, and shared recreational spaces," says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA, "Laboratories may require highly specialized filtration systems for keeping chemical contaminants contained and protecting equipment, while solutions for removing mold and allergens from the air are a top priority for housing and libraries."

Addressing Campus-Specific IAQ Needs

Each university's air quality needs are as unique as its educational environment. Camfil's guide provides practical recommendations on how academic institutions can address air quality challenges, including:

High Traffic Areas – Ensuring proper air filtration in classrooms, cafeterias, and dormitories to handle particulate matter, allergens, and pathogens. Specialized Spaces – Tailored recommendations for laboratories, housing, and recreational spaces to meet unique air quality demands. Energy Efficiency – Offering solutions that balance filtration performance with energy efficiency, helping universities comply with budget constraints and sustainability goals. Long-Term Cost Management – Highlighting durable filter options that reduce maintenance workload and operational costs over time.

Featured Solutions

Among the highlighted products best suited to a wide variety of college campus applications are the Durafil ES3 air filters for dormitories and office spaces, the CC500 air purifier for compact areas, and molecular filtration systems designed for laboratories. These solutions boost high energy efficiency, durability, and superior air filtration performance.

To learn more about Camfil’s air filtration solutions for college and university campuses, visit the full resource here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions



How Colleges Can Optimize Air Quality on Campuses Report By Camfil USA School Air Filtration



For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment – so we can all breathe easier. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us

##

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



Attachment

How Colleges Can Optimize Air Quality on Campuses Report By Camfil USA School Air Filtration Discover how Camfil's air filtration guide helps colleges improve campus air quality. Tailored solutions for dorms, labs, and classrooms ensure safety, efficiency, and cost savings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.