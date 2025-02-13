Choruz AI Launches Web3-Powered AI Music Platform, Enabling Artists to Create, Own, and Monetize AI-Generated Music

Choruz AI - Web3 AI Music Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choruz AI , a next-generation music platform, is revolutionizing how music is created, owned, and monetized by integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. As AI-generated music gains traction, Choruz AI offers a decentralized approach, ensuring that artists and creators retain full ownership and fair compensation for their work.With the rise of AI-powered content creation, artists face challenges in monetization and intellectual property rights, while traditional music platforms often limit earnings through centralized control. Choruz AI addresses these issues by allowing users to generate AI-powered music, mint songs as NFTs, and distribute them across decentralized streaming platforms.Since its launch, Choruz AI has rapidly grown, with over 10,000 AI-generated songs created by users, showcasing the demand for accessible and equitable music creation tools.Key Innovations in Choruz AI’s Music EcosystemChoruz AI provides a comprehensive suite of AI and blockchain-based tools designed for artists, producers, and Web3 enthusiasts:🎼 AI-Powered Music Creation• Users can generate custom tracks, instrumentals, and lyrics using AI models such as Wave, Harmony, Aura, and Pulse.• Genre customization enables users to create songs tailored to different moods and styles.• AI-driven composition allows non-musicians to experiment with music production effortlessly.🎤 AI Voice Agents & Personalized Artists• Users can train AI models to replicate their voices, enabling them to generate music in their own vocal style.• AI-generated voices can be used for singing, narration, or remixing tracks.• Future updates will allow artists to license their AI voices to others, creating new monetization opportunities.🎵 Decentralized Music Ownership & NFTs• Artists and creators can mint their AI-generated tracks as NFTs, allowing direct artist-to-fan transactions.• NFT holders can gain exclusive access to special releases, remixes, or behind-the-scenes content.• Music collectibles and tiered editions offer new revenue streams for musicians. Choruz FM – The First AI-Powered Music Streaming Service• Choruz FM is a 24/7 AI music streaming service, showcasing user-generated songs.• Listeners can engage with AI-generated music and earn rewards through participation.• Artists can submit their AI-created songs for streaming monetization.💰 Cross-Chain Payments & Web3 Monetization• Choruz AI supports multiple blockchain networks, allowing users to pay and earn in ETH, Base, Polygon, and $CHORUZ tokens.• Web3-native monetization ensures faster, transparent, and censorship-resistant earnings for artists.• Plans for staking and governance will further enhance community participation.🔗 Decentralized Music Marketplace• Users can sell, license, or trade AI-generated music on the Choruz marketplace.• The marketplace enables collaborations between AI artists, musicians, and brands.• Future updates will introduce music licensing for content creators, game developers, and film producers.The Growing Demand for AI & Web3 Music PlatformsThe AI-generated music industry is expected to surpass $1.2 billion by 2032, with Web3 music platforms like Audius already reaching a $1 billion valuation. As blockchain adoption grows, artists and content creators are seeking fairer, more transparent ways to distribute and monetize music.Choruz AI sits at the crossroads of AI-generated music and decentralized ownership, providing solutions that remove industry bottlenecks and give artists direct control over their content.By integrating AI music creation with Web3 monetization, Choruz AI is positioning itself as the leading platform for the future of digital music.Choruz AI’s Vision for the FutureChoruz AI aims to expand its AI capabilities and Web3 integrations while growing its community of artists, listeners, and developers. Upcoming features include:✅ Advanced AI Training for Custom Sounds – Users can train AI models to create personalized music styles.✅ Music Licensing & Web3 Copyright Protection – Ensuring artists retain ownership while allowing for commercial licensing.✅ Community Governance & DAO Models – Allowing users to vote on platform upgrades using $CHORUZ tokens.✅ Streaming Revenue Sharing – Empowering artists, playlist curators, and NFT holders to earn from music streams.✅ AI-Powered Music Contests & Challenges – Incentivizing creativity through Web3-based competitions.Join the AI Music RevolutionChoruz AI is transforming how music is created, owned, and monetized. Whether you’re an artist, producer, content creator, or listener, Choruz AI provides a new way to engage with music through AI and blockchain technology.

