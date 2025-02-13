GLMX and FlexTrade Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Seamless Trading and Enhanced Workflows

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLMX Technologies LLC (“GLMX”), a leading global provider of transformative technology solutions for securities financing, money markets, and total return swaps, and FlexTrade Systems, a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, have collaborated to allow their mutual clients to seamlessly manage their repo workflow and execution between the GLMX platform and FlexTrade’s Order and Execution Management (O/EMS) solutions suite.

GLMX’s technology platform enables global financial market participants to negotiate and execute securities financing transactions and is used by over 140 buy- and sell-side institutions worldwide. GLMX’s new initiative with FlexTrade’s FlexONE OEMS and FlexTRADER EMS provides mutual clients with a comprehensive solution for managing the entire trade lifecycle–from order execution to post-trade compliance and reporting.

As a result of the collaboration, FlexTrade and GLMX’s mutual clients can now gain greater control and efficiency through customizable and shared pre- and post-trade workflows. The newly created workflows allow trading teams to automate complex order routing and allocation strategies, minimize manual errors, and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements.

The new API integration is immediately available for deployment by mutual FlexTrade and GLMX clients. The first mover, a global asset manager, is already live and in production using the combined functionality between GLMX and FlexTrade’s FlexONE OEMS, with a second client, an APAC-based Hedge Fund, set to go live in Q1 2025.

“Client demand for cross-market efficiency is a primary driver for GLMX to deliver new technologies and connectivity,” said Andy Wiblin, Chief Operating Officer, GLMX. “By partnering with FlexTrade, we aim to support our clients’ trading, risk management, and operational resilience efforts globally.”

Satish Ramanath, SVP – Buy-Side, APAC at FlexTrade Systems, noted, "We’re delighted to make our new integration to the GLMX platform available for FlexTrade’s global asset management and hedge fund community. Working together with GLMX, we’ve provided our clients with a seamless and efficient means of accessing differentiated liquidity within their existing workflows."

About GLMX

GLMX is a leading global provider of transformative technology for financial markets, serving clients in the repo market, the securities lending market, and adjacent short end markets. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia, global buy-side and sell-side institutions rely on GLMX for access to enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting. For more information about GLMX, please visit https://www.glmx.com/.

About FlexTrade Systems

FlexTrade Systems provides customized multi-asset execution and order management trading solutions for buy- and sell-side financial institutions. Through deep client partnerships with some of the world’s largest, most complex, and demanding capital markets firms, we develop flexible tools, technology, and innovation that deliver our clients a competitive edge. Our globally distributed engineering teams focus on adaptable technology and open architecture to develop highly sophisticated trading solutions that can automate and scale with your business strategies.

Media inquiries, please contact:

GLMX

+1 646 854-4569

sales@glmx.com

