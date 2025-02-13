TRM Labs Announces Comprehensive Blockchain Intelligence Coverage for TON

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs today announced their comprehensive blockchain intelligence coverage for The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain integrated with the end-to-end encrypted messaging application Telegram, that allows developers to create decentralized applications (dApps) and digital assets, and one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems in the world.

TON’s multi-blockchain architecture with dynamic sharding enables it to process millions of transactions per second — underpinning the importance of blockchain intelligence for identifying and preventing bad actors from capitalizing on the network’s speed and scalability. TRM’s coverage of TON provides essential risk management and compliance solutions that benefit both financial institutions and law enforcement agencies — providing unparalleled intelligence capabilities while ensuring users can transact on TON safely and securely.

For financial institutions and crypto natives, TRM’s coverage creates a seamless experience for assessing risk exposure, detecting threats, and meeting regulatory requirements. For example: screening wallets for sanctions and high-risk activity, monitoring transactions for suspicious activity or fraud, ensuring regulatory compliance for TON trading and custody, and supporting incident response and law enforcement requests — all while providing customers with access to innovative blockchains.

For law enforcement agencies, TRM’s extensive coverage provides unparalleled intelligence for tracing illicit activity on TON, enabling law enforcement to uncover, investigate, and disrupt financial crime across one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. TRM’s coverage for TON includes the integration of Chainabuse — the leading reporting platform for malicious crypto activity worldwide — enabling real-time identification and reporting of illicit TON activity.

This layering of data and insights from Chainabuse is particularly crucial as TON experiences explosive growth through its Telegram integration. TON will receive real-time alerts of fraud and scams on Telegram involving TON, enabling them to rapidly respond by flagging dangerous addresses and entities in real-time — helping to keep their 3 million+ monthly active users safe.

"Innovation and security must go hand in hand. By expanding our coverage to TON, we’re giving compliance teams and law enforcement the intelligence they need to navigate regulatory requirements, detect illicit activity, and support the safe growth of one of the world’s most dynamic blockchain networks,” said Rahul Raina, Chief Technology Officer at TRM Labs.

TRM’s blockchain intelligence now spans 77 blockchains — 32 of them with enhanced support — offering the broadest and most advanced coverage in the market. This makes TRM the most comprehensive solution for tracking cross-chain financial flows involving TON, empowering compliance teams and law enforcement with unparalleled visibility into illicit activity.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain analytics solutions to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to trace the source and destination of funds, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by leading agencies and businesses worldwide who rely on TRM to enable a safer, more secure crypto ecosystem. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com .

