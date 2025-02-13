Interesterified Fat Market is Expected to Grow from US$ 184.2 Million in 2024 to US$ 284.2 Million By 2034

Enzymatically Enriched Fats Being Increasingly Used in Making Chocolate and Baked Goods: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD 20852, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated research report released by Fact.MR, the global Interesterified Fat Market is projected to reach a size of US$ 184.2 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).

Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders and the need to reverse this trend is expected to push the demand for interesterified fats over the coming years. Consumption of trans-fats and saturated fat products can lead to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, which are now grave public health issues. Authorities across the world are implementing new mandates to regulate the use of fats in foods and beverages that cause health complications and issues. These regulations are set to serve as the foundation blocks for increasing interesterified fat demand over the next ten years.

Growing use of enzymatic-enriched fats in chocolate and baked goods is also responsible for market growth. These fats are effective at modifying the physical properties of the end product. Also, interesterified fats raise the melting point of chocolate and lower the trans fatty acid content of shortenings and margarine used in baking, which is why market growth will be steady going ahead.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2971

Key Takeaways from Interesterified Fat Market Study

The global interesterified fat market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 284.2 million by 2034.

The market in the United States is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 43 million by 2034. Japan is set to account for a market share of 14.8% in East Asia in 2024.

The enzymatic interesterification process is set to account for a market share of US$ 42.44% by 2034.The food processing segment is projected to reach a market value of US$ 93 million by 2034.

“Use of interesterified fat growing as it is useful for preserving the functional properties, nutrition, and health benefits of food products,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Interesterified Fat Market:

The Key Players in the Interesterified Fat Industry include Cargill Incorporated; Willowton Group; Bunge (Loders Croklaan); AAK KAMANI Pvt. Ltd.; FUJI OIL CO. LTD.; Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.; Wilmar International Limited; Novozymes; Adams Group; Oleofinos; Glamptech Agro Process Pvt. Ltd.

Interesterified Fat Industry News & Trends:

Leading companies in the market for interesterified fats are using the growing prohibitions on trans fats and the bad press they generate by encouraging innovation and introducing new goods that may do away with the usage of trans fatty acids in food items.

The private American food company Cargill declared in December 2021 that it intended to remove industrially manufactured trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) from its line of edible oil products worldwide. The proposals would also comply with the World Health Organization's (WHO) new guidelines, which by the end of 2023 will permit no more than 2 grams of oil or fat per 100 grams.

The cooperation between BASF and Cargill was extended in January 2023 to offer high-performance enzyme solutions to animal protein producers nationwide.

In this updated market study, Fact.MR offers comprehensive information on the pricing points of top interesterified fat manufacturers worldwide, as well as sales growth, production capacity, and technological breakthroughs.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2971

Growing Awareness of Health and Fitness Benefiting Interesterified Fat Manufacturers

Growing awareness of health and fitness, rising demand for tropical fats in bakery products, increasing use of interesterified fats in food processing, regulatory bans on the use of trans-fats, and rising demand for healthy fatty food alternatives are all expected to influence interesterified fat consumption over the next decade. With obesity being a general health issue globally, regulatory authorities are enforcing the permissible limit of trans-fats in foods, which is being substituted by interesterified fats. More people across the world are now looking to follow better diets and are consuming less trans-fat.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the interesterified fat market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study details the interesterified fat market based on interesterification process (chemical, enzymatic), source (soybean oil, palm oil, groundnut oil, coconut oil, rapeseed oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, other vegetable oils), and end-user industry (food processing, food service, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, bakery & confectionery), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research:

Fat Replacer Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.25 billion in 2023. The global demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023 to 2033

Whole Cut Fatty Acid Market is currently valued at US$ 171.5 million in 2023. The global revenue are forecasted to reach US$ 295.74 million by the end of 2033.

Specialty Fat And Oil Market is expanding from an estimated $54.81 billion in 2024 to a colossal $85.94 billion by 2034, fueled by an impressive CAGR of 4.6%.

Fats and Oils Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4% and reach a value of 364.12 Billion by 2032. The vegetable oil market to increase significantly.

PHO and Non-PHO-Based Oil and Fat Market is expanding from an estimated $269.5B in 2024 to a colossal $469.2B by 2034, fueled by a CAGR of 5.7%.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.