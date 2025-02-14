Global Cat Vaccine Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Cat Vaccine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The radiant surge in the cat vaccine market size can no longer be overlooked. Long recognized for its vitality, the market is poised to grow from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. The reason?

An upsurge in the cat vaccine market is because of the emergence of new diseases in cats, the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, swelling livestock population, a burgeoning population of companion animals and a shocking rise in zoonotic diseases.

So, what can we anticipate from the cat vaccine market in the next few years?

The numbers offer a glimpse of an opportune future. The market size is predicted to grow to $1.78 billion by 2029, charting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of a sturdy 9.0%. This forecast period growth can be traced to several attributing factors, a rising trend of pet ownership, swelling disposable income, a growing appetite for veterinary services, robust initiatives by government and veterinary organizations, and a rapidly deepening awareness of animal health among people. Leading the charge in the forecast period are innovative trends such as development of advanced cat vaccines, innovative and more effective products, novel vaccine technologies, the crafting of combination vaccines, and the promising evolution of personalized vaccinations.

What's driving the market forward?

A bubbling prevalence of zoonotic diseases is the unsung hero here, propelling the growth of the cat vaccine market. Zoonotic diseases, for the unacquainted, are infections that hop from animals to humans, caused by pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. These diseases can spread through direct contact, vectors, or contaminated environments. Some of the common zoonotic diseases include lyme disease, rabies, toxoplasmosis, salmonellosis, brucellosis, among others. The rising tide of these diseases is due to climate change, antibiotic resistance, and illegal as well as legal wildlife trade. Cat vaccines play a key role in controlling zoonotic diseases, reducing the risk of transmission from cats to humans by immunizing cats against diseases such as toxoplasmosis and cat scratch fever.

Which industry giants are staking a claim in the cat vaccine market, you ask?

Major companies operating in the market include Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., MSD Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Neogen Corporation, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Jinyu Bio-technology Co. Ltd., Ourofino Animal Health SA, Biogénesis Bagó SA, Valley Vet Supply, HIPRA Corporation, Bioveta AS, China Animal Husbandry Group, Veterinary Pharmaceutical Solutions, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., KM Vet Pharm Sdn Bhd.

What's on the horizon for these industry players?

Many companies are investing in pioneering strategies such as utilizing state-of-the-art Ribonucleic acid RNA-particle technology to enhance immune responses, improve vaccine efficacy, and deliver targeted protection against feline diseases. For instance, in June 2024, MSD Animal Health Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched the NOBIVAC NXT Rabies portfolio consisting of NOBIVAC NXT Feline-3 Rabies and NOBIVAC NXT Canine-3 Rabies, a comprehensive vaccination solution designed to offer effective protection against rabies in cats and dogs.

How Is The cat vaccine Market Segmented?

The cat vaccine market, as we know it, is segmented by vaccine type, disease type, technology, route of administration, and distribution channel:

1 Vaccine Type: Modified Or Attenuated Live, Inactivated, Other Vaccine Types

2 Disease Type: Feline Leukemia, Feline Panleukopenia, Feline Respiratory Diseases, Feline Rabies, Other Diseases

3 Technology: Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

4 Route Of Administration: Injectables, Intranasal, Oral

5 Distribution Channel: Veterinary Clinics, Pet Stores, Online Retailers

With subsegments:

1 Modified or Attenuated Live: Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis FVR Vaccine, Feline Calicivirus FCV Vaccine, Feline Panleukopenia FPV Vaccine

2 Inactivated: Inactivated Feline Leukemia Virus FeLV Vaccine, Inactivated Feline Infectious Peritonitis FIP Vaccine

3 Other Vaccine Types: Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Combination Vaccines

In 2024, North America established itself as the largest region in the cat vaccine market. Predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The regions covered in the cat vaccine market report stretch from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, to Africa.

