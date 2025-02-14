Global Waterproof Repair Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Size

The Business Research Company

Waterproof Repair Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the building waterproof repair Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

With a robust growth over the recent years, the building waterproof repair market size from $20.65 billion in 2024 is forecasted to reach an estimated worth of $22.1 billion by 2025. This growth, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%, is largely influenced by the increasing demand for durable building materials, expansion of the construction industry, strict government regulations, and a steady increase in investments towards preventive maintenance and insurance claims.

Looking ahead, the strong market growth is set to continue, with predictions for the market size to rise to $28.7 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.8%. This predicted growth over the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, the growing number of residential and commercial developments, and increasing population thus boosting the demand for housing. Other factors which are driving the growth include a heightened focus on cost-effective waterproofing solutions and the expansion of education and training programs. Furthermore, key trends predicted over the forecast period include technological advancements, advanced technologies, adoption of eco-friendly solutions, integration of smart building technologies, and the use of diagnostic tools.

What Drives The building waterproof repair Market Growth?

Fueling the growth of the building waterproof repair market are the ongoing residential and commercial developments. These developments consist of the construction and development of housing units and business-oriented properties respectively, targeted to cater to the needs of individuals, families, and businesses within a community. The increase in residential and commercial developments arises from factors such as population growth, urbanization, rising demand for housing and business spaces, economic expansion, and the need for modern infrastructure to accommodate changing lifestyles and business needs. Maintaining the integrity, safety, and longevity of these building structures through waterproof repair is thus crucial.

Who Are The Key Players In The building waterproof repair Market?

Meanwhile, the key industry players in the building waterproof repair market are predominantly BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Mapei S.p.A, Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd., Soprema Group, Johns Manville, Dongfang Yuhong Building Materials Group Co. Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, W.R. Grace & Co., Pidilite Industries Ltd, Keshun Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Ardex Group, Hongxing Dongsheng Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Tremco Incorporated, Qinglong Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Shiji Hongyu Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd, Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Unique Stone Studio Inc.

Staying competitive in the market, these major companies have pivoted towards developing advanced technology products, such as roof waterproofing products to effectively prevent water infiltration. One such example is Fosroc, a UAE-based construction company, who in June 2023, launched the Polyurea WH 100, a roof waterproofing product designed for hand-applied application, particularly beneficial for flat roof installations where detailing may be challenging.

How Is The Building waterproof repair Market Segmented?

On delineating the market segments, the building waterproof repair market falls under three main categories; type, construction and application with several subsegments. Under 'Type', it includes Construction Waterproof, Material Waterproof, and Building Waterproof Repair. 'Construction' involves New Construction and Refurbishment. Lastly, the 'Application' category encapsulates Residential, Hotel, School, Office Building, Shopping Mall, and Other Applications.

Given the subsegments, 'Construction Waterproof' entails Foundation Waterproofing, Roof Waterproofing, Basement Waterproofing, and Below-Grade Waterproofing. 'Material Waterproof' covers Liquid Waterproofing Membranes, Sheet Waterproofing Membranes, and Cementitious Waterproofing. Lastly, for 'Building Waterproof Repair', the subsegments include Crack Injection Repair, Surface Treatment Repair, Drainage System Repair, and Joint Repair Systems.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Building waterproof repair Market?

Geographically, the building waterproof repair market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2024 and is projected to remain the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

