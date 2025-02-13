Submit Release
Attorney General James Releases Statement on DOJ Lawsuit Challenging New York Laws

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice is filing a lawsuit against New York:  

“Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe. I am prepared to defend our laws, just as I always have.” 

