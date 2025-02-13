Kean University Earns Prestigious R2 Research Designation

UNION, N.J., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kean University today officially earned an R2 research university designation under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, marking a significant milestone in Kean’s rapid transformation into a premier research institution.

Kean is now recognized among the top eight percent of colleges and universities nationwide for research and doctorate production.

“Reaching this tremendous milestone has been my goal since I became president, and I am incredibly proud of our faculty, staff and students who helped make it a reality,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “This status is a shared accomplishment that reflects Kean’s strengths and our commitment to academic excellence. We are building a research culture that will shape the future of Kean and drive meaningful change for our students and communities.”

The University’s research expenditures exceeded $10 million during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and Kean awarded 26 research doctorates during that time, meeting the Carnegie criteria for R2 classification.

The State of New Jersey named Kean its first and only urban research university in 2021.

“Kean University’s achievement in earning an R2 research designation reflects New Jersey’s commitment to expanding opportunity and driving innovation through higher education,” said Brian Bridges, Ph.D., New Jersey’s Secretary of Higher Education. “This milestone opens new research opportunities for students across the state and will draw top research talent, further strengthening New Jersey’s ability to tackle complex real-world challenges.”

The R2 designation will raise the University’s prestige nationally, strengthen faculty and student recruitment, and open doors for additional grant funding and research partnerships. The research designations are published by The American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

Kean University Board of Trustees Chair Steve Fastook ’H06 said Repollet's leadership has been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

“The growth of Kean over the past several years has been nothing short of remarkable,” Fastook said. “President Repollet leads this institution with a clear vision, and the R2 designation is proof of Kean's incredible progress."

Kean’s research initiatives have expanded significantly in recent years, with a strong focus on faculty-student research. The University’s Research Days program started as a small event and now involves more than 1,000 student and faculty participants annually.

"A decade ago, I knew that Kean had the potential to achieve this," said Jeffrey Toney, Ph.D., who previously served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Kean and is now a visiting professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "We built a culture where student research was a priority, and that transformed the University. Research now touches every academic discipline at Kean."

The University also invested in expanding its research infrastructure, hiring more than 150 tenure-track faculty in recent years to work alongside students on impactful research projects in public health, environmental science, architecture, computer science and other disciplines.

"Kean always cared about fostering student research, but bringing aboard such a large number of highly productive research scholars supercharged the academic culture on campus,” said David Birdsell, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. "This designation is a testament to our faculty’s expertise and dedication, and it provides students with invaluable hands-on research opportunities to prepare them for their careers."

Kean’s growth is reflected in three consecutive years of record enrollment, signaling the University’s rising reputation and appeal to students from across the region.

"We focus on strengthening systems, expanding resources and positioning Kean as a top research institution," said Michael Salvatore, Ph.D., senior vice president for administration. "The results are clear – this University is on an incredible upward trajectory, and our students benefit from these transformative changes."

Trustee Ada Morell ’97, who served as chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees when Repollet was hired in 2020, said the designation affirms the University’s long-term vision to serve as an anchor institution in the community and a dynamic research institution. “It is tremendously gratifying to see President Repollet’s vision for Kean, one we all support, come together for our students,” Morell said. “This is a defining moment in the University’s history, and it is only the beginning.”

Kean’s commitment to research is also tied to student success, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for careers, graduate school and other academic opportunities.

"We know that an emphasis on research strengthens students’ academic outcomes and prepares them for their futures," said Thomas J. Bistocchi, Ed.D., chair of the Board of Trustees Academic Policy and Programs Committee. "This achievement is about giving our students the tools and experiences they need to succeed."

The R2 designation also expands opportunities for faculty by providing increased access to research funding and collaborative projects with other top-tier institutions.

“The R2 designation infuses new energy and recognizes the scholarly work of our high-caliber faculty," said Sucheta Ahlawat, Ph.D., chair of the University Senate. “Moving forward, this will enhance the trajectory of scholarly output, expand funding opportunities, retain outstanding talent, and strengthen our institution's commitment to supporting innovative research. This will also translate to more research opportunities for students, preparing them for impactful careers in academia and beyond.”

