Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast For 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the expected market size and growth rate of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market?

The companion animal diagnostics market has grown strongly in recent years, experiencing a notable increase from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $3.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. Moving forward, strong growth is anticipated, with projections showing that the market will grow to $4.91 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

What are the key drivers of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market?

The growth of the companion animal diagnostics market is predicted to propel further due to the rising number of pet owners. As more individuals recognize the health and emotional benefits of owning pets, there is an increase in demand for companion animal diagnostics that can provide essential health information and enable early detection of diseases in pets. The resulting timely and effective care that these diagnostics facilitate contributes significantly to the market's expansion.

Who are the key industry players in the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market?

Major companies that operate in the companion animal diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Zoetis Inc., VCA Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, bioMérieux S.A., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Virbac S.A., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Esaote S.p.A., Abaxis Inc., Neogen Corporation, Arkray Inc., Indical Bioscience GmbH, Biovet S.A., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., Scil Animal Care Company, Laboklin GmbH & Co. KG, and VolitionRx Limited.

What are the emerging trends in the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market?

The companion animal diagnostics market continues to innovate and evolve – major companies in the market are focusing on developing reference laboratories to enhance remote diagnostic capabilities and improve access to specialized care.

How is the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market segmented?

The companion animal diagnostics market is segmented in the following manner:

1 By Animal Type: Cat, Horse, Dog, Other Animal Types

2 By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Urinalysis, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Bacteriology, Clinical Pathology, Virology, Parasitology, Other Applications

4 By End-Users: Diagnostics Laboratories, Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings

Sub-segments:

1 By Cat: Feline Infectious Disease Testing, Feline Blood Tests, Feline Urinalysis

2 By Horse: Equine Infectious Disease Testing, Equine Blood Tests, Equine Diagnostic Imaging

3 By Dog: Canine Infectious Disease Testing, Canine Blood Tests, Canine Urinalysis

4 By Other Animal Types: Small Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Exotic Pets

What are the regional insights of the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the companion animal diagnostics market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the companion animal diagnostics market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

