Twelve Capital and Securis complete merger to create a leader in Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS)

Combined firm positioned as global independent investment manager in Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS), with USD 8.5 billion in assets under management

ZURICH and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Capital and Securis Investment Partners have completed the final steps of the merger, establishing Twelve Securis as a global leader in the field of Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS). This strategic move unites a wealth of expertise, complementary skill sets, and a shared dedication to innovation in insurance investment.

With USD 8.5 billion in assets under management, Twelve Securis is strategically positioned to expand investment opportunities in catastrophe bonds, private ILS, and broader insurance markets. With a strong focus on performance generation under rigid investment governance, the firm will continue to pioneer investment solutions by integrating proprietary catastrophe risk models with market-leading technology. Its research-driven approach and strong structuring expertise ensure cost-effective, transparent investment vehicles that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors.

Urs Ramseier, CEO of Twelve Securis, commented: "This merger marks a new era for insurance-linked investments. By bringing together two highly experienced teams with a shared vision, we are strengthening our ability to deliver outstanding investment solutions to our global client base and create long-term value for them."

Cyrus Jilla, Chairman of Twelve Securis, said: "We are excited about the creation of Twelve Securis. The firm is strategically positioned to capitalise on new opportunities in the evolving insurance and ILS landscape, leveraging its scale, expertise, and client-centric approach."

The transition has been carefully structured to ensure continuity for clients and employees. Twelve Securis remains committed to independence and delivering best-in-class service as it enters this next phase of growth.

For further information please contact Twelve Securis at:

+41 44 5000 120

Kathrin Verbeck

info@twelvesecuris.com

About Twelve Securis

Twelve Securis, formed from the merger of Twelve Capital and Securis Investment Partners, is a leading insurance-focused investment manager. Specialising in Cat Bonds and Private ILS, we offer research-driven investment solutions capturing alternative risk premia. Our extensive team of experts ensures transparency, innovation, and products designed for a diverse global client base.

www.twelvesecuris.com

