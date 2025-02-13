Submit Release
center3 and Zoom partner for node deployment enhancing regional user experience

Zoom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia , Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with center3, Zoom, the AI-first work platform for human connection, has established its first node in Saudi Arabia. This initiative implements high-performance infrastructure to address the increasing demand for low-latency conferencing, thereby delivering enhanced service performance for users across the region.

"As part of our mission to provide seamless and reliable communications globally, this node deployment in Saudi Arabia represents a crucial step forward," said Mohannad Alkalash, Head of METAP at Zoom. "Through our partnership with center3, we have strengthened our capability to address the specific needs of users in the Middle-East region, delivering faster and more reliable experiences essential for modern collaboration."

"Our partnership with Zoom exemplifies our dedication to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure that empowers our customers," said Fahad AlHajeri, CEO of center3. "This collaboration furthermore aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, supporting the localization of digital applications to benefit both the Kingdom and the broader region."

This deployment serves as a cornerstone of Zoom's Middle East expansion, with the partnership between Zoom and center3 poised to deliver lasting value to users throughout the region.

About center3:

center3 is a leading data center provider delivering world-class infrastructure and connectivity solutions to meet the surging demand for digital services across the Middle East. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, center3 leverages an extensive network of advanced data centers and subsea cable systems, establishing the Kingdom as the regional digital hub for cloud, content, and digital applications. Strategically linking Europe, Asia, and Africa, center3 enables seamless global connectivity while driving the region’s transformation into a key hub for digital infrastructure and innovation.

