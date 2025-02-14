Climate Change Consulting Global Market Report 2025: Deep Dive into Industry Dynamics, Growth and Forecast Projections

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the projected growth for the climate change consulting market?

The climate change consulting market size has grown strongly in recent years. It experienced robust growth from $7.89 billion in 2024 to an estimated $8.55 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. This substantial growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing regulatory pressures, rising public awareness of environmental issues, growing corporate sustainability commitments, international climate agreements, and significant weather-related events.

Going forward, the market is anticipated to see even stronger growth in the next few years. Forecasts suggest that it will grow to $11.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving climate risk management needs, advancements in climate adaptation technologies, greater emphasis on ESG Environmental, Social, Governance criteria, increasing investment in renewable energy, growing climate-related financial disclosures, and the need for innovative solutions to mitigate climate impacts.

What is driving the growth of the climate change consulting market?

The continued rise in greenhouse gas emissions is expected to be a key factor propelling the growth of the climate change consulting market going forward. Greenhouse gas emissions, gasses emitted into the atmosphere that capture heat, contribute to the greenhouse effect, which leads to global warming and climate change. The constant increase in these emissions is driven by amplified fossil fuel consumption, industrial activities, deforestation, and the growth of transportation and agriculture sectors. Furthermore, factors such as urbanization and economic development contribute to higher energy use and emissions.

Who Are The Key Players In The climate change consulting Market?

Climate change consulting plays a crucial role in assisting businesses to discover and adopt methods to lower greenhouse gas emissions. These strategies include enhancing energy efficiency, adopting sustainable practices, and engaging in carbon offset projects, all of which collectively aid in combating climate change. As an example of its impact, in July 2024, according to the Environmental Protection Agency EPA, a US-based government agency, greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. rose by 0.2% in 2022 compared to the levels in 2021.

What companies operate in the climate change consulting market?

The market is defined by the operations of major firms, including PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, AECOM Technology Corporation, WSP Global Inc., McKinsey & Company Inc., Boston Consulting Group, Gartner Inc., Bain & Company, Arcadis NV, Tetra Tech Inc., Atkins plc, Buro Happold Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, A.T. Kearney Inc., Ricardo Group, Anthesis Group Limited, Coastal Risk Consulting LLC, ClearSky LLC, and Trinomics B.V.

What are the emerging market trends?

Leading companies within the market are increasingly focusing on cross-industry collaboration, introducing climate and sustainability strategies, such as the global center of excellence for climate insights, to enhance their ability to predict, assess, and manage the impacts of climate change across various regions. One notable example is Boston Consulting Group, which in September 2022 launched the global climate and sustainability hub in the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC region.

How is the climate change consulting market segmented?

The climate change consulting market is segmented by:

1 Service Type: Renewable Energy Development, Energy Efficiency, Corporate Strategy For Climate Change, Carbon Footprint Analysis, Strategic Advisory Services, Climate Adaptation Analysis And Planning, Policy And Economics, Emission Trading And Offsetting, Green Building Services

2 By Organization Size: Corporate Or Enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises, Small Businesses

3 By Industry: Mining, Energy And Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Other Industries

What are the regional insights?

On a regional level, North America was the largest market in 2024. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

