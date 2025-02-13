Outstanding Probation Officer Award, 2024

Awarded to: Megan Loomis, Special Populations Officer with the Juvenile Reentry Unit in Kearney

Loomis embodies evidence-based practices through her commitment to relationship-building and empowering youth. Her dedication to fostering excellence is evident in her authentic presence, personalized incentives for growth, and unwavering support for youth in crisis.

Loomis’ exceptional leadership skills extend beyond individual support to strengthening systemic partnerships. She consistently accepts additional duties to ensure facility coverage, provides organizational support to overcome challenges, and facilitates collaboration between the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) and probation through weekly cross-agency staffing. Her efforts carry into the reentry period, where she continues to be a trusted adult, helping youths navigate life outside the YRTC.

The Ladonna Snell Memorial Award recognizes the exemplary performance of a probation officer. The award is presented to officers with a record of exceptional efficiency, superior performance, and dedication beyond standard expectations.