Mission Mobile Medical and REE Automotive Collaborate to Transport Healthcare to Millions of Rural Americans

Mission Mobile, one of the world’s largest mobile health companies, intends to build its new mobile healthcare fleet on REE’s P7 electric trucks.

New Powered by REE fleet will aim to expand Mission Mobile’s 200 mobile healthcare programs targeting more than two million Americans in 42 states who currently do not have equitable healthcare access.

First P7 vehicle delivery is slotted for mid 2025.



GREENSBORO, N.C. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Mobile Medical and REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) have signed an agreement under which REE will provide vehicles to Mission Mobile Medical which will be used by the latter to make healthcare more accessible to people in historically underserved, rural areas in the United States. The collaboration combines REE’s software-defined vehicle technology with Mission Mobile Medical Group’s ground-breaking innovations in mobile health solutions which will come together to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient healthcare in difficult to access areas in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement, Mission Mobile Medical has ordered and secured priority production capacity for REE’s software-defined P7 electric trucks, with the first Powered by REE P7 delivery planned for mid 2025. With REE P7 trucks, Mission Mobile aims to deploy the next generation of mobile healthcare units this year with enhanced efficiency, adaptability and sustainability for rural communities across America.

Mission Mobile, one of the world’s largest mobile health companies, has redefined healthcare delivery through innovative medical solutions for at-risk communities. Over the past 5 years, Mission Mobile has created over 200 mobile health programs in 42 states and Canada to help patients and provide on-demand healthcare where traditional treatment is restricted.

“Our clients are mission-driven to efficiently deliver healthcare to every corner of our country,” said Travis LeFever, CEO of Mission Mobile Medical. “How long you live shouldn’t depend on where you live, and this partnership marks a pivotal step toward extending the reach of the healthcare system. With nearly 20% of Americans in rural areas facing critical barriers to care, we’re not just innovating—we’re taking action. Our country is in crisis and these solutions are a pragmatic and financially sustainable way to solve the challenge of equitable access to healthcare.”

Mission Mobile Medical chose REE for the P7’s unique zonal architecture and fully flat chassis that will enable Mission Mobile to build fully-customized, medical facility on the rear of the trucks. In addition, REE’s x-by-wire system allows the medical units to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates when needed and provides industry-leading levels of fleet and telematics data. This combination of REE’s proprietary automotive technology and Mission Mobile Medical’s expertise in transportable wellness programs will result in the next generation of customizable health solutions, designed with enhanced efficiency, adaptability and sustainability deployed in rural communities across America.

REE’s P7-C is the first U.S. certified fully by-wire vehicle, designed around four identical REEcorners®, which integrate all critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module. Built with a technology-first mindset, the P7-C sets a new standard in safety and performance while offering flexibility to build cargo trucks, work trucks, medical vehicles and more.

“Collaborating with Mission Mobile Medical highlights the unique capabilities of REE’s software-defined technology,” said Tali Miller, Chief Business Officer of REE. “Our modular and customizable chassis enables purpose-built solutions to meet specific needs, and Mission Mobile Medical intends to utilize it to improve the lives of millions of people. In addition, our robust national dealer network with 80 points of service will allow these mobile health vehicles to be supported close to where medical services are being delivered. This collaboration demonstrates how zero-emission vehicles can provide essential services efficiently and at scale, creating positive impact for our communities.”

This approach represents a convergence of cutting-edge engineering and healthcare innovation, enabling the development of next-generation health programs that are not only environmentally friendly but also equipped to meet our Nation’s need for convenient Preventative and Primary care in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

To learn more about Mission Mobile Medical’s mission to save lives in rural communities, visit https://www.missionmobilemed.com/.

To learn more about REE’s patented technology enabling the company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit www.ree.auto.

About Mission Mobile Medical

Mission Mobile Medical is the world’s largest mobile health company. They are on a mission to expand access to high-quality medical care by providing mobile health programs as a service to health systems across the country and abroad. From preventative primary care and screenings to dental and specialty care, Mission Mobile Medical data analytics and proprietary Healthcare Savings mapping software empowers health systems and local governments to precisely deliver care to the right patients, at the right place, at the right time, driving savings for health payors in rural geographies, and saving lives. For more information, visit www.missionmobilemed.com.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

