Calian Reports Results for the First Quarter

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, today released its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Q1-25 Highlights:

  • Revenue up 3% to $185 million
  • Gross margin at 31.8%, slightly down from 32.5% last year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $18 million, down from $21 million last year
  • Operating free cash flow1 of $13 million, down from $17 million last year
  • Net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.6x
  • Repurchased 101,350 shares in consideration of $4.9 million
  • Guidance reiterated
  • Announced new U.S. subsidiary to focus on U.S. government and defence
   
Financial Highlights Three months ended
(in millions of $, except per share & margins) December  31,
  2024   20232   %
Revenue 185.0   179.2   3 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 17.8   21.4   (17) %
Adjusted EBITDA %1 9.6 % 11.9 % (230)bps
Adjusted Net Profit1 10.5   14.0   (25) %
Adjusted EPS Diluted1 0.88   1.17   (25) %
Operating Free Cash Flow1 13.1   17.2   (24) %
       
       

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the section “Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures” at the end of this press release.
2 Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to align with the current year's presentation. For more information, please see the selected consolidated financial information section of the management discussion and analysis.

Access the full report on the Calian Financials web page.
Register for the conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

“We closed the quarter as expected and are seeing positive momentum across our diverse end markets, while continuing to benefit from the strong contributions of our recent acquisitions in UK, the U.S. and Canada,” said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. “The accelerating global demand for defence solutions positions Calian’s expanding footprint to play a critical role in the years ahead. Additionally, discussions among Canadian leaders about increasing military investment and accelerating initiatives are a welcome development. We remain on track to deliver another record year and are making progress against our long-term objectives.”

First Quarter Results

Revenues increased 3%, from $179 million to $185 million, representing the highest first quarter revenue on record. Acquisitive growth was 8% and was generated by the acquisitions of Decisive Group, the nuclear assets from MDA Ltd and Mabway. Organic growth was down 5%, as growth generated in global Defence was offset by declines in the pace of domestic Defence training and delays in large projects in its Space and IT infrastructure markets.

Gross margin stood at 31.8% and represents the 11th quarter above the 30% mark. Adjusted EBITDA1 stood at $18 million, down 17% from $21 million last year, primarily impacted by revenue mix and increased investments in our sales and delivery capacity. As a result, adjusted EBITDA1 margin decreased to 9.6%, from 11.9% last year.

Net profit stood at $(1) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, down from $6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share last year. This decrease in profitability is primarily due to increases in accounting charges related to amortization and deemed compensation expenses from acquisitions as well as increased operating expenses, which was offset by higher gross profit. Adjusted net profit1 was $10 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, down from $14 million, or $1.17 per diluted share last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

“In the first quarter we generated $13 million in operating free cash flow1, representing a 73% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA1,” said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. “We used our cash and a portion of our credit facility to pay contingent earn out liabilities for $11 million and make capital expenditure investments for $1 million. We also provided a return to shareholders in the form of dividends for $3 million and share buybacks for $5 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio of 0.6x, well-positioned to pursue our growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Houston.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 101,350 shares for cancellation in consideration of $4.9 million.

Announced U.S. Subsidiary to Focus on U.S. Government and Defence

On December 4, 2024, Calian announced the launch of an independent U.S.-focused subsidiary, Calian US, Inc. It is committed to securing U.S. government contracts by ensuring full compliance with all relevant regulations. To facilitate this, Calian US will be established as an independent subsidiary and will pursue the necessary certifications to operate effectively within the U.S. market.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 12, 2025, Calian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable March 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2025. Dividends paid by the Company are considered “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Guidance Reiterated

The table below presents the FY25 guidance based on the new definition of adjusted EBITDA.

  Guidance for the year ended September 30, 2025 FY24 Results   YOY Growth at Midpoint
(in thousands of $) Low   Midpoint   High    
Revenue 800,000   840,000   880,000   746,611   12 %
Adj. EBITDA1 96,000   101,000   106,000   92,159   10 %
                   
                   

This guidance includes the full-year contribution from the Decisive Group acquisition, closed on December 1, 2023, the nuclear asset acquisition from MDA Ltd., closed on March 5, 2024 and the Mabway acquisition, closed on May 9, 2024. It does not include any other further acquisitions that may close within the fiscal year. The guidance reflects another record year for the Company and positions it well to achieve its long-term growth targets.

At the midpoint of the range, this guidance reflects revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 12% and 10%, respectively, and an adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 12.0%. It would represent the 8th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and record revenue and adjusted EBITDA1 levels.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex challenges. That’s Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
  December 31,   September 30,
  2024   2024
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,040     $ 51,788  
Accounts receivable   157,542       157,376  
Work in process   20,205       20,437  
Inventory   29,442       23,199  
Prepaid expenses   23,805       23,978  
Derivative assets   31       32  
Total current assets   292,065       276,810  
NON-CURRENT ASSETS              
Property, plant and equipment   41,234       40,962  
Right of use assets   41,746       36,383  
Prepaid expenses   7,157       7,820  
Deferred tax asset   3,376       3,425  
Investments   3,875       3,875  
Acquired intangible assets   123,297       128,253  
Goodwill   213,925       210,392  
Total non-current assets   434,610       431,110  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 726,675     $ 707,920  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
CURRENT LIABILITIES              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 123,945     $ 124,884  
Provisions   2,454       3,075  
Unearned contract revenue   40,263       41,723  
Lease obligations   5,556       5,645  
Contingent earn-out   29,709       39,136  
Derivative liabilities   169       92  
Total current liabilities   202,096       214,555  
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES              
Debt facility   115,750       89,750  
Lease obligations   39,425       33,798  
Unearned contract revenue   17,256       14,503  
Contingent earn-out   2,773       2,697  
Deferred tax liabilities   23,738       25,862  
Total non-current liabilities   198,942       166,610  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   401,038       381,165  
               
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Issued capital   227,561       225,747  
Contributed surplus   4,555       6,019  
Retained earnings   84,038       91,268  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   9,483       3,721  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   325,637       326,755  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 726,675     $ 707,920  
Number of common shares issued and outstanding   11,765,055       11,802,364  


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three months ended
  December  31,
  2024     2023
Revenue $ 185,047     $ 179,179  
Cost of revenues   126,246       120,961  
Gross profit   58,801       58,218  
       
Selling, general and administrative   38,105       34,145  
Research and development   2,896       2,719  
Share based compensation   1,091       1,190  
Profit before under noted items   16,709       20,164  
       
Restructuring expense   692        
Depreciation and amortization   11,540       9,006  
Mergers and acquisition costs   2,320       1,980  
Profit before interest income and income tax expense   2,157       9,178  
       
Interest expense   1,783       1,547  
Income tax expense   1,350       2,106  
NET PROFIT (LOSS) $ (976)     $ 5,525  
       
Net profit (loss) per share:      
Basic $ (0.08)     $ 0.47  
Diluted $ (0.08)     $ 0.46  


CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
           
  Three months ended
  December 31,
    2024       2023  
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
Net profit $ (976 )   $ 5,525  
Items not affecting cash:          
Interest expense   1,295       1,098  
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out   558       726  
Lease obligations interest expense   488       449  
Income tax expense   1,350       2,106  
Employee share purchase plan expense   174       162  
Share based compensation expense   917       1,013  
Depreciation and amortization   11,540       9,006  
Deemed compensation   1,563       604  
    16,909       20,689  
Change in non-cash working capital          
Accounts receivable   (167 )     (11,189 )
Work in process   232       (898 )
Prepaid expenses and other   (2,739 )     (74 )
Inventory   (6,241 )     (2,590 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (858 )     15,516  
Unearned contract revenue   1,294       206  
    8,430       21,660  
Interest paid   (1,783 )     (1,547 )
Income tax paid   (2,265 )     (2,575 )
    4,382       17,538  
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Issuance of common shares net of costs   881       694  
Dividends   (3,292 )     (3,314 )
Draw on debt facility   26,000       56,000  
Payment of lease obligations   (1,442 )     (1,171 )
Repurchase of common shares   (4,926 )     (1,357 )
    17,221       50,852  
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES          
Business acquisitions   (11,215 )     (47,457 )
Property, plant and equipment   (1,136 )     (2,400 )
    (12,351 )     (49,857 )
           
NET CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) $ 9,252     $ 18,533  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD   51,788       33,734  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 61,040     $ 52,267  
               

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to Most Comparable IFRS Measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

     
    Three months ended
    December 31,
    2024       20231  
Net profit $ (976 )   $ 5,525  
Share based compensation   1,091       1,190  
Restructuring expense   692        
Depreciation and amortization   11,540       9,006  
Mergers and acquisition costs   2,320       1,980  
Interest expense   1,783       1,547  
Income tax   1,350       2,106  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,800     $ 21,354  
               

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

     
    Three months ended
    December 31,
    2024       20231  
Net profit $ (976 )   $ 5,525  
Share based compensation   1,091       1,190  
Restructuring expense   692        
Mergers and acquisition costs   2,320       1,980  
Amortization of intangibles   7,334       5,325  
Adjusted net profit   10,461       14,020  
Weighted average number of common shares basic   11,773,465       11,812,574  
Adjusted EPS Basic   0.89       1.19  
 Adjusted EPS Diluted $ 0.88     $ 1.17  
               

Operating Free Cash Flow

     
    Three months ended
    December 31,
    2024       20231  
Cash flows generated from operating activities (free cash flow) $ 4,382     $ 17,538  
Adjustments:          
M&A costs included in operating activities   199       650  
Change in non-cash working capital   8,479       (971)  
Operating free cash flow $ 13,060     $ 17,217  
Operating free cash flow per share - basic   1.11       1.46  
Operating free cash flow per share - diluted   1.10       1.44  
Operating free cash flow conversion   73 %     81 %
               

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

   
   
  December 31,     September 30,
    2024       20231  
Cash $ 61,040     $ 52,267  
Debt facility   115,750       93,750  
Net debt (net cash)   54,710       41,483  
Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA   88,602       65,987  
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA   0.6       0.6  
               

Operating free cash flow measures the company’s cash profitability after required capital spending when excluding working capital changes. The Company’s ability to convert adjusted EBITDA to operating free cash flow is critical for the long term success of its strategic growth. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as shown above.


Primary Logo

