Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that it will report its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 27, 2025, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 13, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13750499.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations
Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
Phone: (516) 232-8900


