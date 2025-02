CareCloud Transfers Funds for Preferred Stock Dividends

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions, today announced that it has transferred the funds for the January 2025 dividend payments on its Series A and Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

As previously disclosed, holders of Series A Preferred Stock will receive 22.917 cents per share, while holders of Series B Preferred Stock will receive 18.229 cents per share based on a record date of January 31, 2025. These payments are expected to be reflected in shareholders' brokerage accounts between February 18 and February 20, 2025.

“We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and remain focused on maintaining financial stability,” said Norman Roth, Interim Chief Financial Officer of CareCloud. “The timely payment of these dividends reflects our commitment to responsible fiscal management and ongoing progress in strengthening our financial position.”

Dividend details :

Expected reflection in accounts: February 18 – February 20, 2025

Record date: January 31, 2025

Series A Dividend: 22.917 cents per share

Series B Dividend: 18.229 cents per share

Dividends for both Series A and Series B Preferred Stock are cumulative and payable monthly, in arrears, on the 15th of each month or the next business day if the 15th of the month is a bank holiday or weekend. In February, President's Day is observed on Monday the 17th, therefore the first business day after February 15th is February 18th.

Shareholders who do not see their dividend payment in their brokerage account by the end of next week are encouraged to contact their broker for assistance. For further inquiries, the CareCloud Investor Relations team can be reached at ir@carecloud.com .

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health at www.carecloud.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of pandemics on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Co-Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com

