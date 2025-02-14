ECG Telemetry Devices Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Trends & Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's the growth projection for the ECG telemetry devices market?

There’s been a considerable surge in the electrocardiogram ECG telemetry devices market recently. Rising from $4.14 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.5 billion in 2025, the market looks set to exhibit a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, increasing cardiovascular diseases, adoption of sedentary lifestyles, increasing the number of home care monitoring devices, and growing life-threatening illnesses. Cozily tucked into this rising trend is an expected market worth of $6.21 billion in 2029, marking a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors such as increasing prevalence of obesity, high consumption of alcohol and cigarette, growing awareness about cardiovascular health, prevalence of arrhythmia, and rising stress levels among individuals greatly contribute to this forecasted growth.

What are the primary drivers of the ECG telemetry devices market?

A more profound driver poised to propel this market forward is the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases CVDs, which are a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels. Conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke form part of these diseases, and their rising prevalence can be attributed to unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, air pollution, and socioeconomic determinants such as poverty and stress.

ECG telemetry devices enhance cardiovascular care by enabling continuous, real-time monitoring, supports remote and home-based care, improves the functionality of implantable devices, aids in accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment, and facilitates rapid emergency responses. With the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease increasing to 233.3 per 100,000 in 2024, a rise of 4.0% from 224.4 per 100,000 compared to 2023, the burden of cardiovascular diseases provides significant impetus to advance the ECG telemetry devices market.

Who are the key industry players in the ECG telemetry devices market?

Major companies operating in the ECG telemetry devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Company, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK, Nihon Kohden Corporation, iRhythm Technologies Inc., Schiller AG, CardioNet Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., AliveCor Inc., Mortara Instrument Inc., Medicalgorithmics SA, Custo med GmbH, ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., and Compumed Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the ECG telemetry devices market?

The newly emerging trend in this market sees companies focusing on developing technologically advanced products. Disruptive cardiac monitoring devices are the new game-changers, offering enhanced accuracy, real-time data transmission, and integration with mobile health platforms. They facilitate better remote patient management and early detection of cardiovascular events. For instance, in March 2022, Biotricity, a U.S.-based company, launched Biotres, a disruptive cardiac monitoring device that offers continuous, three-channel ECG data enhancing the detection of cardiac arrhythmias.

How is the ECG telemetry devices market segmented?

The market for ECG telemetry devices is made up of various segments:

By Product:

* Event Monitoring And Mobile Cardiac Telemetry.

* Implantable Loop Recorders.

* Other Products.

By Application:

* Arrhythmias.

* Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction.

* Pacemaker Monitoring.

* Other Applications.

By End-User:

* Hospitals.

* Home Healthcare.

Each segment is replete with subsegments that further divide each category into more precise areas, with the Event Monitoring And Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, Implantable Loop Recorders, and Other Products segments being particularly detailed.

Regional Insights: Where are the growth hotspots for ECG telemetry devices market?

North America was the largest market for ECG telemetry devices in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. However, the market spread extends to regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa as well.

