Ampoules and Vials Market anticipated to reach US$21.244 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.29%

Global Ampoules and Vials Market

The global ampoules and vials market is projected at US$14.941 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$21.244 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.29%.

The global ampoules and vials market is projected at US$14.941 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$21.244 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.29%.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global ampoules and vials market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$21.244 billion in 2030.Ampoules and vails are a type of storage containers that are commonly utilized in the healthcare sector. In the healthcare sector, the ampoules and vails are commonly utilized for the storing and preserving of various types of drugs and other pharmaceutical liquids. The ampoules generally consist of single-done medicines, whereas the vails are commonly used to store and reuse drugs for multiple dosages. Similarly, in non-medical applications, ampoules are commonly utilized for the storing of various types of unstable chemical elements, as the ampoules are seal-protected and prevent contaminations.The major factor propelling the growth of the global ampoules and vails market is the increasing production of healthcare and pharmaceutical products across the globe. With the rising production of pharmaceutical products, the demand for ampoules and vials is estimated to increase, as these are commonly utilized to safely and efficiently store single or multiple-dosage drugs, enhancing the convenience of the end-user. Similarly, the rising global demand for ampoules and vails is also expected to increase the technological advancement in the sector. For instance, in October 2024, Nipro, a global leader in advanced pharmaceutical packaging solutions, announced the launch of innovative D2F (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials, which utilize the EZ-fill technology of the Stevanato Group.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ampoules-and-vials-market The global ampoules and vials market, under the material segment, is divided into plastic and glass. Under the material segment of the global glass ampoules and vail market, the glass category is estimated to grow at a greater rate. Glass is among the most common materials which are used for the production of ampoules and vails across the globe, majorly as glass offers enhanced chemical resistance and leachable profiles. The glass material also offers a temper-safe feature, along with convenience in extracting the drugs. In the global market, soda-lime glass and borosilicate glass are commonly utilized for the manufacturing of ampoules and vails.The application segment of the global ampoules and vials market is categorized into medical and non-medical. The medical category in the application segment of the global ampoules and vails market is estimated to grow at a greater rate during the estimated timeline. For medical applications, the ampoules and vails are utilized to safely and efficiently store drugs. The healthcare or medical sector is among the key sectors utilizing the application of ampoules and vails. The ampoules and vails also help preserve various types of pharmaceutical liquids and capsules in a safe and efficient way. The increasing global demand for pharmaceutical products is among the key factors pushing the share of the medical sector in the application segment of the market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also estimated to increase the demand for ampoules and vails during the forecasted timeline.The European region is expected to witness significant growth in the global ampoules and vials market, during the estimated timeline. The major factor propelling the growth of the European region in the global ampoules and vails market is the increasing production of pharmaceutical products in the region. The European region is among the global leaders in the production of pharmaceutical products and solutions, especially in countries like Germany, Switzerland, and France. Similarly, the advancement in pharmaceutical technology is also estimated to boost the demand for ampoules and vials in the region during the estimated timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global ampoules and vials market that have been covered are SCHOTT AG, Nipro, Gerresheimer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Stevanato Group, SGD Pharma, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, APG Europe, Pacific Vial, Radpharm Scientific, Amputech Industries, Kapoor Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Khemka Glass, Shree Naina Glass, and Conserva UK among others.The market analytics report segments the global ampoules and vials market as follows:• By Materialo Plastico Glass• By Applicationo Medicalo Non-Medical• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• SCHOTT AG• Nipro• Gerresheimer AG• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Stevanato Group• SGD Pharma• DWK Life Sciences GmbH• APG Europe• Pacific Vial• Radpharm Scientific• Amputech Industries• Kapoor Glass India Pvt. Ltd.• Khemka Glass• Shree Naina Glass• Conserva UKReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Disposable Blood Bags Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/disposable-blood-bags-market • Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-antioxidants-market • Synthetic Surgical Glove Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/synthetic-surgical-glove-market • Neoprene (Polychloroprene) Surgical Glove Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/neoprene-polychloroprene-surgical-glove-market • Non-Powdered Surgical Glove Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/non-powdered-surgical-glove-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.