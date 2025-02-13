Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trials and Studies: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Mechanism of Action, ROA, NDA

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s, “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline landscape. It covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Report

• In February 2025:- Actelion:- The aim of the study is to demonstrate that the exposure to bosentan in children with idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) or familial pulmonary arterial hypertension, using a pediatric formulation, is similar to that in adults with PAH and to evaluate the tolerability and safety of a pediatric formulation of bosentan in this patient population.

• In January 2025:- Keros Therapeutics Inc.:- Study KER-012-A201 is Phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study to determine the efficacy and safety of KER-012 compared to Placebo in adults with PAH (WHO Group 1 PH) on stable background PAH therapy. The study is divided into the Screening Period, Treatment Period, Extension Period, and Follow-Up Period.

• In January 2025:- Insmed Incorporated:- A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Multicenter, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder in Participants With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

• In January 2025:- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC:- A Phase 2, Multicenter, Single-blinded, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Sotatercept (MK-7962) Administered Using Either a Weight-based or Weight-banded Approach in Participants With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) on Standard of Care

• In January 2025:- Janssen Pharmaceuticals:- The purpose of this study is to evaluate the effect of macitentan on hemodynamic measures at Week 24 in pediatric populations.

• DelveInsight’s Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline report depicts a robust space with 55+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment.

• The leading Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme, Acceleron Pharma, Liquidia Technologies, Gossamer Bio, Resverlogix, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, Complexa, Gmax Biopharm Australia, Mezzion, Radikal Therapeutics, Galectin Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Ribomic and others.

• Promising Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies such as TPN171H, Tadalafil, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab, PF-07868489, Bosentan, Macitentan and others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Drugs

• Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

Sotatercept is a first-in-class therapeutic fusion protein comprised of the extracellular domain of human activin receptor type IIA, fused to the Fc domain of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1). It provides balance of the growth-promoting activin growth differentiation factor pathway, and the growth-inhibiting BMP pathway by serving as a ligand trap for the TGF-β superfamily. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation to sotatercept for the treatment of PAH; the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to sotatercept for the treatment of PAH. Sotatercept is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

• LIQ861: Liquidia Technologies

LIQ861 is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed using the Company’s novel PRINT technology and engineered with the goal of enhancing deep-lung delivery of treprostinil in PAH patients by means of a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler. Liquidia resubmits New Drug Application for LIQ861 under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies

Merck Sharp & Dohme, Acceleron Pharma, Liquidia Technologies, Gossamer Bio, Resverlogix, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, Complexa, Gmax Biopharm Australia, Mezzion, Radikal Therapeutics, Galectin Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Ribomic and others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravitreal

• Subretinal

• Topical

• Molecule Type

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

• Product Type

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Report

• Coverage- Global

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies- Merck Sharp & Dohme, Acceleron Pharma, Liquidia Technologies, Gossamer Bio, Resverlogix, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Pharmosa BioPharm, Complexa, Gmax Biopharm Australia, Mezzion, Radikal Therapeutics, Galectin Therapeutics, Altavant Sciences, Ribomic and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies- TPN171H, Tadalafil, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab, PF-07868489, Bosentan, Macitentan and others.

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Overview

4. Pipeline Therapeutics

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

7. Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

9. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

10. Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

11. GB-002: Gossamer Bio

12. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

13. Early Stage Products (Phase I)

14. Apabetalone: Resverlogix

15. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

16. Preclinical/Discovery Stage Products

17. R107: Radikal Therapeutics

18. Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

19. Inactive Products

20. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Key Companies

21. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Key Products

22. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension- Unmet Needs

23. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension- Market Drivers and Barriers

24. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

25. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Analyst Views

26. Appendix

