Thermal Release Tape Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4,282.5 Million by 2035 with 5.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The market for thermal release tape is being driven by factors such as the growing need for insulation and safety products across various industries, emphasis on environmentally friendly manufacturing, and improvements in thermal release tape technology.

Rockville, MD , Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Thermal Release Tape Marke t is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,531.0 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of (2025 to 2035).

A rise in the production of printed circuit boards and electronic devices is driving the growth of the thermal release tape market. Thermal release tapes offer strong bonding and accurate release in manufacturing processes, making them crucial for assembling electronic components. Increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries due to their ability to withstand extreme temperatures and chemical resistance is also fueling the growth of the market.

Thermal release tapes prevent package deformation caused by wrinkles of the film and mold flashes during the epoxy molding process. The tape significantly contributes to automation in the various processes of manufacturing electronic components. It is popular amongst industries mostly because of its anti-package destruction by static charge, low adhesion, and easy release after molding reducing damage.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global thermal release tape market is projected to grow at 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 4,282.5 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,751.5 million growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2035.

growing at a CAGR of from 2025 to 2035. North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 29.6% in 2035

in 2035 Predominating market players include Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., tesa tape Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Scapa Group plc, The Tape Group, Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG, Lintec Corporation, CBC Co., Ltd., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Ideon Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.,

North America and East Asia are expected to create a cumulative absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,081.5 million collectively.

“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in the manufacturing process will drive the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Thermal Release Tape Market:

Key industry participants like Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Ideon Technologies, Inc.; Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.; CBC Co., Ltd.; Lintec Corporation; Lohmann Rauscher GmbH Co. KG; The Tape Group; Scapa Group plc; 3M Company; Avery Dennison Corporation; tesa tape, inc; Mitsui Chemicals; Kingzom., etc. are driving the thermal release tape industry.

Market Development:

Global thermal release tape market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire a significant share in the industry.

For instance, in May 2023, Lohmann announced conductivity tapes optimize thermal management in EV batteries. Lohmann's new series of thermally conductive adhesive tapes helps to make the thermal management in EV batteries more manageable with thermal conductivity up to 2W/mK. With the strong advancement in the EV battery sector and digitalization and miniaturization on the rise, the high-tech tape manufacturer Lohmann offers bonding solutions customized for the Li-ion battery sector that do more than just bond.

Thermal Release Tape Industry News:

In March 2023, E KISUI CHEMICAL revealed the World's First Transfer Tape, which addressed some of the automotive industry's issues. The newly created product has high heat resistance, high thermal efficiency, a thin coating, low VOC, and adheres to rough surfaces. There are four issues to be addressed: withstanding high temperatures, being as thin as feasible to reduce thermal capacity, maintaining stable adhesion to rough and uneven surfaces to cloth, and being low VOC enough to be used as interior materials.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global thermal release tape market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights based on the product type (single coated adhesive tape and dual coated adhesive tape), substrate material type (PET, PVC, PTFE, PE, And PP) by end use (semiconductors, electronic, aerospace) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

