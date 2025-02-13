Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market to Reach $952.9 million, Globally, by 2033 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals, rise in demand for biologics and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and rise in adoption of biosimilars are the major factors that drive the growth of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market by Product and Service (Product and Service), Sample Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell Culture Sample, Plasma & Serum Sample, and Others), Application (Protein & Antibody Purification, Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, and Food & Dietary Supplement Development), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "hydrophobic interaction chromatography market" was valued at $461.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $952.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals, surge in demand for biologics & monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and rise in adoption of biosimilars are the major factors that drive the growth of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and high initial investment & operating costs restrict market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets and technological advancements in hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) are expected to open new avenues in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $461.9 million Market Size in 2033 $952.9 million CAGR 7.5% No. of Pages in Report 412 Segments covered Product & Service, Sample Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals,

Rise in demand for biologics and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

Rise in adoption of biosimilars Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Technological advancements in hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) Restraint Lack of a skilled workforce

High initial investment and operating costs

The product segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By product and service, the product segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand for high-quality chromatography products, particularly in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries. The increasing use of hydrophobic interaction chromatography for the purification of monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines is driving the demand for advanced HIC resins and other chromatography products.

The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By sample type, the monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other chronic diseases, which drives the need for efficient and reliable purification methods such as hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC).

The protein and antibody purification segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By application, the protein and antibody purification segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in demand for high-purity proteins and antibodies in the biopharmaceutical industry, particularly for the production of monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. In addition, the growing focus on biologics, biosimilars, and personalized medicine, along with stringent regulatory requirements for purity in biologics manufacturing, further contributes to the segment’s growth.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for half of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant role of these companies play in the production of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines, which require efficient purification techniques like hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC).

However, the contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing trend of outsourcing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, where CROs and CMOs are increasingly relied upon for their expertise in research, development, and manufacturing processes.

North America held the largest market share in 2023.

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market revenue, owing to the presence of a well-established and advanced biopharmaceutical industry. Strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that extensively use hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) for the purification of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for biologics, biosimilars, and therapeutic proteins is driving the adoption of advanced purification technologies such as hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC). In addition, the region benefits from lower production costs, expanding contract research and manufacturing services, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and R&D. These factors, combined with supportive government policies and an increasing focus on improving regulatory standards, are contributing to the region’s robust growth in the HIC market.

Leading Market Players:

Tosoh Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sepax Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Geno Technology, Inc.

Waters Corporation

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. These players have adopted strategies such as, expansion, product launches, partnership, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

