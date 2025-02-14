Primary Driver In The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2025: Impact Of Rising Respiratory Infections On The Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Are Projections for the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size?

The market for emerging infectious disease diagnostics has seen robust growth in recent years, spurred by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0% between 2024 and 2025. The market size is set to rise from $22.13 billion in 2024 to approximately $24.34 billion in 2025. Several factors have contributed to this growth, including an increase in demand for point-of-care diagnostics, a rising prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing global population, and an increase in healthcare expenditure.

Looking ahead, the emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to see strong growth, projected to reach $35.21 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7%. This growth can be attributed to the rise of zoonotic diseases, regulatory changes and support, the development of universal vaccines, an increasing emphasis on a 'one health' approach, and rising government support and funding. It is worth noting that major trends driving the forecast period include technological advancements such as next-generation sequencing NGS, isothermal amplification techniques, telemedicine and remote diagnostics, and environmental pathogen monitoring.

What Is the Key Market Driver for the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market?

A key driver for the burgeoning emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases. These are infections that can be transmitted from animals to humans and are caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. The heightened incidence of these diseases can largely be attributed to increased human-wildlife interactions, habitat destruction, and global travel, all of which enable the transmission of pathogens across species. Emerging infectious disease diagnostics play a critical role in managing zoonotic diseases by facilitating early detection and accurate identification of pathogens. This allows for swift intervention, effective treatment, better containment of disease outbreaks, and consequently, a decrease in the transmission from animals to humans.

For instance, in February 2024, according to the 2022 Zoonotic Disease Report published by the State of West Virginia, a US-based government administration, in the MMWR Year 2022, the number of reported Lyme disease cases surged from 1,788 cases in 2021 to 2,449. Therefore, the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases is indeed driving the emerging infectious disease diagnostics market.

Which Global Players Are Leading the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market?

Key industry players in the emerging infectious disease diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., bioMérieux SA, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., DiaSorin S.p.A., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Copan Diagnostics, Co-Diagnostics Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc.

What Are the Future Trends Shaping the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market?

In the bid to gain a competitive edge, these leading companies are investing heavily in technological advancements such as molecular diagnostic platforms, which use nucleic acid amplification techniques to detect pathogens with impressive sensitivity and specificity. This trend ensures early detection and accurate diagnosis. In May 2022, for instance, Becton Dickinson and Company, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company, launched the BD COR MX/PX System, a fully automated high-throughput diagnostic platform. The system enhances lab efficiency by automating the entire molecular workflow from sample processing to acquiring results.

How is the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segmented?

The emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented by:

1 Infection Type: Viral, Bacterial, Fungal, Other Infections

2 Disease Type: Respiratory Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections STIs, Other Disease Types

3 Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology INAAT, Next-Generation Sequencing NGS, Immunodiagnostics, Other Technologies

4 Application: Laboratory Testing, Point-of-Care Testing

5 End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Other End-Users.

On a closer look, here's how the sub-segments are broken down:

1 By Viral: Respiratory Viruses, Hepatitis Viruses, HIV and Retroviruses, Arboviruses, Herpesviruses, Gastrointestinal Viruses, Emerging Viral Infections

2 By Bacterial: Tuberculosis TB, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus MRSA, Escherichia Coli E. coli Infections, Streptococcus and Pneumococcus Infections, Clostridium Infections, Neisseria, Emerging Drug-Resistant Bacteria

3 By Fungal: Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Cryptococcosis, Histoplasmosis, Coccidioidomycosis, Pneumocystis Pneumonia PCP, Emerging Fungal Infections

4 By Other Infections: Parasitic Infections, Protozoan Infections, Prion Diseases, Helminthic Infections, Non-Pathogenic or Environmental Infections

What Are the Key Regional Insights on the Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market?

Regional insight into the emerging infectious disease diagnostics market reveals that North America was the largest region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions touched upon in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

