Global Atomic Emission Spectroscopy Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company's Atomic Emission Spectroscopy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the atomic emission spectroscopy Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The atomic emission spectroscopy market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, set to escalate from $5.8 billion in 2024 to $6.32 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The substantial growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, a keen focus on renewable energy, amplified food and beverage testing, increasing demand in clinical and medical applications, and escalating requirements in the aerospace and defense sectors.

In the next few years, the atomic emission spectroscopy market size for atomic emission spectroscopy is projected to see sturdy growth. It is poised to rise to $8.81 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The excellent growth in the forecast period can be ascribed to heightened environmental monitoring needs, advancements in material science and nanotechnology, intensified industrial and manufacturing activities, rising healthcare, and clinical research expenditures, and increasing consumer awareness. Soaring trends in the forecast period encompass the integration with automation and robotics, advancements in multi-element analysis, increased use in environmental and sustainability studies, focus on high-throughput screening, and the emergence of advanced sample preparation techniques.

What's driving the atomic emission spectroscopy market's growth trajectory?

The surging pharmaceutical industry is a key factor. This industry concentrates on the research, development, production, and marketing of medications to enhance health outcomes. The mounting demands for innovative treatments, leaps in drug development technologies, and growing global healthcare needs are pushing the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Atomic emission spectroscopy plays a crucial role here, being employed for the precise detection and quantification of trace elements and metal impurities in drugs and formulations, thereby ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. An example is the $384,200 million total pharmaceutical production in Europe in 2022, an increase of approximately 4.95% from 366,267 million in 2021, as stated by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations EFPIA, thereby driving the growth of the atomic emission spectroscopy market.

Who are the major industry players in the atomic emission spectroscopy market?

They include noteworthy companies like Hitachi Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Wuxi Jinyibo Instrument Technology, SARTORIUS AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Metrohm AG, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Oxford Instruments PLC, Foss Analytical AB, Leco Corporation, SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH, Jiangsu Skyray Instrument Co. Ltd., CAMECA Instruments Inc., Teledyne Leeman Labs, Nippon Instruments Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd, HTA S.r.l., and Tibidabo Scientific Industries.

What are the emerging trends in the industry?

Key companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions like arc/spark optical emission spectroscopy OES analyzers to get the competitive edge. An arc/spark OES analyzer determines the elemental composition of metals and alloys by measuring the light emitted from a sample excited by an electrical arc or spark. Notably, in July 2022, SPECTRO Analytical Instruments launched the SPECTROMAXx LMX10, the newest version of its arc/spark OES analyzer to ensure quality throughout the metal supply chain.

How is the market segmented?

The atomic emission spectroscopy market breaks down into the following segments and subsegments:

1 By Type: Flame Emission Spectroscopy FES, Spark Atomic Emission Spectroscopy SAES, Arc Atomic Emission Spectroscopy AES, Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ICP-AES, Other Types

2 By Application: Biotechnology, Environmental Testing, Clinical Applications

3 By End-User: Pharmaceutical companies, Hospitals, Laboratories, Research institutes, Other End Users

1 By Flame Emission Spectroscopy FES: Single Element Flame Emission Spectrometers, Multi-Element Flame Emission Spectrometers, Portable Flame Emission Spectrometers, High-Throughput Flame Emission Spectrometers

2 By Spark Atomic Emission Spectroscopy SAES: Laboratory Spark Atomic Emission Spectrometers, Industrial Spark Atomic Emission Spectrometers, Handheld Spark Atomic Emission Spectrometers, High-Precision Spark Atomic Emission Spectrometers

3 By Arc Atomic Emission Spectroscopy AES: Direct Current Arc Atomic Emission Spectrometers, Radio Frequency Arc Atomic Emission Spectrometers, High-Temperature Arc Atomic Emission Spectrometers, Portable Arc Atomic Emission Spectrometers

4 By Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ICP-AES: Quadrupole ICP-AES, High-Resolution ICP-AES, Multi-Element ICP-AES, Portable ICP-AES Systems, High-Sensitivity ICP-AES Systems

5 By Other Types: Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy LIBS, Microwave Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy MP-AES, Continuous Wave Atomic Emission Spectroscopy CWAES

What are the key regional insights?

North America led the atomic emission spectroscopy market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, which covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

