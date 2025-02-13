Eutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Market is Projected to Expand at a 5.2% CAGR, Reaching at US$ 899.3 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Aluminum-based Products Across Various Industries is Driving the Market

Rockville, MD , Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Eutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 541.7 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The demand for aluminum-based products in industries is growing at a significant pace and so is the market for eutectics for Al-Si alloys. These alloys possess lightweight properties and high strengths, making them durable and useful for applications requiring efficiency and performance. In the automotive industry, a major population is using more aluminum components in their vehicles to save fuel and reduce vehicle weight, the aluminum components use eutectic Al-Si alloys in many engine parts and structural components.

The aerospace industry also seeks lightweight materials with high-stress characteristics and high-temperature resistance. The construction industry is benefiting from both corrosion resistance and aesthetics of aluminium alloys, while the electronics sectors are looking for lightweight, thermally conductive tests of these materials.

As industries are focusing more on performance and sustainability, the presence of eutectic Al-Si alloys will be more marked in the propitious growth of the market. On 2020 Indian science and technology department approved Development of Al-Si alloys with & without grain refiner or eutectic modifier by stain induced melt activation process

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global eutectic Al- Si alloy market is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 899.3 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute opportunity of US$ 357.6 million growing at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 to 2034

growing at a CAGR of between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 28.3% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players include Alcoa Corporation, BASF, China Zhongtai International, Constellium, Hindalco Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, UACJ Corporation, Zhongtai International

Application automotive Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% creating an absolute opportunity of US$ 139.2 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 183.1million collectively

“Adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in manufacturing process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Eutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Market:

Key players in the eutectic Al-Si alloy market are Alcoa Corporation, BASF, China Zhongtai International, Constellium, Hindalco Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, UACJ Corporation, Zhongtai International.

Market Development:

Global eutectic Al-Si alloy market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

Eutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Industry News:

July 2022 In a recent work, researchers from TU Dortmund University in Germany examined the stress tolerance of Al-Si alloys. whereby they examined the assessment of uniform fatigue damage tolerance for cast and additively manufactured Al-Si alloys.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Eutectic Aluminum-Silicon Alloy Market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial Equipment, Other Applications), By Alloy Type(Eutectic Al-Si (11-13% Si), Hypoeutectic Al-Si (<11% Si), Hypereutectic Al-Si (>13% Si) ), By Production Method(Sand Casting, Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Investment Casting, Other Casting Methods ) and regions

