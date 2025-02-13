Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report Finds SMB’s Average Earnings Dropped Nearly $10K in January 2025

The new monthly report finds small business earnings under pressure due to rising costs even though revenues rose

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit today released its monthly Small Business Earnings Report for January 2025, which revealed that average monthly earnings were $32,300, the lowest level recorded in the past 36 months of data analyzed in the report. While average monthly revenues increased to $758,100, expenses rose to $725,800, their highest level since Biz2Credit began tracking the earnings data of small businesses in January 2022.

“The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report for January 2025 shows us that even though revenue is climbing for small businesses, rising costs are eating into their earnings,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit, who oversaw the research. “January is usually a tough month for small businesses as consumers typically pay off holiday expenditures and scale back expenditures.”

“The challenge for small businesses owners is whether or not expenses will continue rising at a higher rate than revenues. If and when the Trump administration makes headway in battling inflation, which was 3% in January, SMB earnings should rise again,” Arora added. “While some small business owners may raise prices, some industries, such as restaurants hurt by the soaring price of eggs, may risk losing customers by doing so.”

The report summarizes financial data of companies that applied for financing via Biz2Credit and provides an examination of the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data submitted by small to midsized firms in the U.S. that uploaded on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform each month.

Key Findings for January 2025

A verage Monthly Earnings : $32,300 . ( Dec. 2024 : $42,100 – a decrease of nearly $10,000)

: . ( : $42,100 – a decrease of nearly $10,000) Average Monthly Revenue : $758,100 . ( Dec. 2024 : $747,500 – an increase of $10,600)

: . ( : $747,500 – an increase of $10,600) Average Monthly Expenses : $725,800. ( Dec. 2024 : $705,400 – an increase of $20,000+)



A year ago, in January 2024, average revenues were $588,500; average expenses were $512,000; and average earnings were $76,500, more than double the figure of January 2025, a year later.

Biz2Credit is continuing to monitor the revenues and earnings of the tens of thousands of companies that apply for financing on the online platform each month to provide one of the most up-to-date readings on small business health currently available.

The data is drawn from applications submitted on Biz2Credit's award-winning financing platform each month. Click to review the Small Business Earnings Report. Each month the report will showcase the financial performances of small businesses in terms of changes in average revenue and expenses.

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and Dec. 2024. (The numbers were extracted from non-PPP loan applications.)

