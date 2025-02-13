Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛) Official Launching in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on February 13, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Gravity Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, officially launched Ragnarok Begins (RO 仙境傳說：一定要可愛), an Action Side-scrolling MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on February 13, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. (Taiwan local time).

Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛) is an Action Side-scrolling MMORPG set 100 years before the events of Ragnarok Online, supporting cross-play between PC and mobile platforms. The game offers a detailed class and advancement system, allowing for character growth and extensive equipment customization. It enhances community features with systems such as guilds, DIY housing and world boss cooperative battles. Players can also engage in PVP content, Arena of Valhalla, compete in teamwork and participate in ranking matches. Additionally, the Tower of Infinity dungeon offers the challenge of progressing through multiple floors, either solo or in a team. The game is available for download in Google Play and Apple App Store.

Ragnarok Begins (RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛) was launched in North America in 2022 and in South Korea in 2023, and has continued to provide stable service while gaining a strong and loyal following from users.

Gravity stated, “ We plan to provide excellent service in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and encourage users to participate in the pre-launch event, where those who register early will receive in-game currency and the exclusive item 'Tebirus Headband.' We appreciate your interest and participation."

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛 Official Website]

https://roc.gnjoy.com.tw/

[RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛 Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.cute.tw.and

[RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛 Apple App Store Download Page]

在 App Store 上的「RO仙境傳說：一定要可愛」

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

