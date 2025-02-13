Epilepsy Drugs Market to Worth USD 10.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Innovation & Rising Prevalence – SNS Insider

Epilepsy Drugs Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Global Epilepsy Drugs Market was estimated at USD 7.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The epilepsy drugs market is expected to show growth due to rising awareness about the availability of drugs and advancement in drug development. Adoption has been spurred by the introduction of novel therapeutics with acceptable side effect profiles, personalized medicine, and neuromodulation therapies.The increasing global prevalence of epilepsy, which affects around 50 million people worldwide, is considered one of the major factors fuelling market growth. Rising diagnosis rates due to improved diagnostic modalities and population changes are expected to increase the need for effective antiepileptic drugs (AEDs). The treatment landscape for epilepsy has also been transformed over the past few decades with innovations in drug development, culminating with the most recent third-generation AEDs with a substantially reduced adverse effect profile, as well as extended release formulations. Personalized medicine according to genetic profile is contributing in improving the end user results and also driving the market growth.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4714 By Generation Type: The third-generation antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) segment dominated the market with 39.7% in 2023.Owing to their improved efficacy and safety profile over first- and second-generation medications. They are purported to offer a cleaner side effect profile, improved tolerability, and overall better outcomes than earlier therapies, solving major concerns that impaired patient retention of older drugs. Their ability to broaden seizure types treated and reduce the frequency of side effects has made them a preferred choice to both physicians and patients. Consequently, third-generation AEDs captured most of the market share and subsequently dominated the epilepsy treatment market.The second-generation antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, Due to the therapeutic effectiveness along with cost-effectiveness, The drugs are less expensive compared with third-generation alternatives, and thus a practical treatment approach in resource-limited health settings. Second-generation AEDs are also effective in managing a variety of forms of epilepsy, inclusive of partial seizures. Therefore, due to their overall accessibility and rising use in the treatment of epilepsy, along with continuous institutes and safety improvements, these factors are likely to act as catalysts for the development of these variables during the forecasted years.By Drug Type: The broad-spectrum AEDs segment dominated the market with 52% of the market share in the epilepsy drugs market in 2023Because of their effectiveness for a large spectrum of seizure types, they are the first choice for treating physicians caring for people with epilepsy. These drugs work against focal and generalized seizures, that occur frequently, even in patients with refractory epilepsy. Their ability to treat a variety of different types of epilepsy, as well as established efficacy and safety profiles, helped them become market leaders. Consequently, this segment favors broad-spectrum AEDs as the first-line treatment of choice for patients with myriad and complex seizure types by market segment re-establishing their leadership.By Distribution Channel: The hospital segment dominated the market with a market share of 49.4% of the epilepsy drugs market in 2023.Also, the market is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period as well owing to the critical role of hospitals in providing comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for patients suffering from severe and complex forms of epilepsy. These facilities provide access to diagnostic services, and individualized treatment plans, and can help manage drug-resistant epilepsy, which some patients may face. Since healthcare professionals monitor how patients respond to treatments, advanced epilepsy medications are predominantly administered in hospitals. Moreover, the hospital subsystem continued to remain the largest port of distribution for AEDs in 2023, primarily because over 80% of patients with epilepsy are treated either by inpatient care or long-term and post-surgical care to substitute with another type of AED.Key Players in Epilepsy Drugs Market• UCB Pharma - (Keppra, Vimpat)• Eisai Co., Ltd. - (Zonegran, Fycompa)• GlaxoSmithKline - (Lamictal, Banzel)• AbbVie - (Marinol, Epidiolex)• Novartis - (Nabiximols, Everolimus)• Pfizer - (Lyrica, Neurontin)• Sanofi - (Depakote, Trileptal)• Johnson & Johnson - (Topamax, Invega)• Teva Pharmaceuticals - (Copaxone, Lamotrigine)• Bristol-Myers Squibb - (Tapentadol, Oxycodone)• AstraZeneca - (Sabril, Onglyza)• Horizon Therapeutics - (Tavneos, Tepezza)• Roche - (Paxlovid, Ocrevus)• Merck - (Keppra, Gabapentin)• Otsuka Pharmaceutical - (Abilify, Otsuka's Levetiracetam)• Mylan - (Lamotrigine, Levetiracetam)• Lundbeck - (Brintellix, Sabril)• Zogenix - (Fintepla, Zohydro)• Sage Therapeutics - (SAGE-217, SAGE-689)• Acorda Therapeutics - (Ampyra, Inbrija)Regional Analysis: North America dominated the market with 48% of market share in 2023Owing to the sophistication of healthcare systems, extensive research and development investments, and extensive awareness regarding epilepsy. The latest treatments, including these so-called third-generation antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), are in widespread use in the region to control complex epilepsy cases. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and favorable regulatory tracks, such as from agencies like the FDA, that support novel therapies development have maintained the supply and uptake of innovative therapies, thus, making North America a market leader for epilepsy drugs and therapies.The epilepsy drugs market is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in Asia Pacific, owing to increasing urbanization, rising healthcare access, and growing knowledge regarding neurological conditions in the region. As economies in countries including China and India have developed, more people are seeking treatment for epilepsy, which is often underdiagnosed in emerging areas.Buy Full Research Report on Epilepsy Drugs Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4714 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. 