Lesley Joseph Urges Over 50s to 'Channel their inner Dorien' this Valentine's Day

Actor Lesley Jeseph as Dorien Green with an Uplifts homelift

Research reveals 78 per cent of older people consider romance a crucial part of their lives

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new survey of adults over 50 has found, 78 per cent view romance as a vital aspect of their emotional wellbeing revealing love and passion continue to thrive in later life, in a contrast to stereotypes.The research of over 1,000* individuals by Uplifts , a leading homelifts manufacturer, challenges misconceptions about romance among adults over 50 with more than three quarters viewing romance as a vital aspect of their emotional wellbeing, demonstrating that meaningful connections transcend age.Despite societal stereotypes suggesting older adults are less romantically inclined, fresh research reveals a different narrative. Merely 37 per cent of respondents recognised these age-related misconceptions, whilst 95 per cent affirm that romance transcends age boundaries. Notably, 82 per cent report a more profound understanding of their romantic desires compared to their younger years.Key findings:● 78 per cent consider romance a crucial part of their lives● 74 per cent feel more liberated to express themselves romantically● 34 per cent do not find maintaining romance after 50 challenging● 16 per cent value romance more now than when they were youngerWhen asked which cultural figures inspire their approach to love, respondents named Richard Gere for his open-hearted charm, Bridget Jones for her relentless pursuit of love, and Dorien Green from Birds of a Feather for her fearless confidence—proving that romance is truly timeless.TV star Lesley Joseph, who famously portrayed Dorien Green in the hit show, is championing this message: "Confidence is key," Joseph says. "Life is for living at every age - in fact, seizing opportunities and embracing new adventures becomes even more rewarding when you feel secure and comfortable in your own home."As romance evolves later in life, a comfortable and accessible home plays a crucial role in fostering confidence and independence. Uplifts’ research shows that making simple home adaptations can have a profound impact on quality of life and relationships.For instance, installing a homelift can transform a house into a fully accessible and empowering space, removing barriers to movement and allowing couples to enjoy every part of their home together. By ensuring comfort and security, such adaptations support continued confidence, ultimately enhancing personal relationships and romantic expression.This Valentine’s Day, Uplifts is challenging outdated stereotypes and highlighting the role of home in keeping romance alive. Love isn’t just about grand gestures—it’s about the comfort, confidence, and connection that a well-adapted home provides.Sam Stannah, CEO of Uplifts and sixth-generation leader of the Stannah family business, comments: “A homelift isn't just about mobility - it's about maintaining independence and intimacy in your home. By enabling easy movement between floors, our lifts help couples continue sharing every moment of their life together. And let’s be honest, this Valentine’s Day, no one wants to be stuck downstairs when the romance happens upstairs!”About the researchThe research was carried out online by Research Without Barriers – RWB.All surveys were conducted between 3 February 2025 and 7 February 2025*The sample comprised 1,003 UK adults aged 50+. All research conducted adheres to the MRS Codes of Conduct (2023) in the UK and ICC/ESOMAR World Research GuidelinesRWB is registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office and is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act (2018)About UpliftsUplifts is a pioneering homelift brand founded by Sam Stannah, building on over 150 years of lift industry expertise. Dedicated to enhancing home mobility, Uplifts combines innovative engineering with modern design to create residential lift solutions that improve accessibility and quality of life for homeowners worldwide.To learn more about Uplifts, visit www.uplifts.com The MTM Agency has a contract with Lesley Joseph allowing for the use of her images and quotes for the purpose of this release.

