PocketsOfEnergy Releases Demo for Precision-Platformer “Hardcore Circus” on Steam

WARSAW, POLAND, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent game studio PocketsOfEnergy announced the release of a playable demo for Hardcore Circus, a challenging precision-platformer now available on Steam. The demo introduces players to the game’s fast-paced mechanics, circus-themed environments, and demanding level design that requires mastery of the movement.Designed to test players’ reflexes and precision, Hardcore Circus features intricate stages set in a vibrant, stylized circus world. The full game will expand on the demo’s three initial levels, which showcase the title’s handcrafted art style and dynamic soundtrack. Progress hinges on meticulous execution, with a gameplay loop centered on repetition and incremental skill improvement.The demo is available for download via Steam, with the full release planned for later this year. Players can wishlist the game on Steam to receive updates on its development.Steam Page:

