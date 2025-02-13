Minister Ronald Lamola: Debate in Parliament on recent casualties sustained by the South African National Defence Force in Democratic Republic of Congo

Honourable Members,

I stand shoulder to shoulder with my esteemed parliamentary colleagues, united in our tribute to the fallen heroes of our national Defence Force members, Malawi Defence Force members, Tanzanian Defence force members and Uruguay, under MONUSCO and SAMIDRC it is not a tragedy that has only befallen our defence force, it has befallen both UN mission and the SADC mission.

The budget and resources for the mission doesn’t only come from our defence force but SADC through SAMIDRC and the UN Security Council. The argument that the mission not our Defence force is unfounded.

Let us collectively embrace their memory, cherishing the lives lost in the noble cause for peace.

The Security situation in the Eastern DRC predates 1994 and has escalated overtime. Several illegal armed groups, including the ADF, FDLR, LRA, Red Tabara and M23 continue to operate in the Eastern DRC and have since morphed into about 150 local armed groups with presence in the North and South Kivu Provinces. The recent developments in the Eastern DRC could reconfigure this groups.

The net outcome of this scenario has been cynical insecurity, displacements both internally and externally, sexual exploitation and abuse as well as gender-based violence as an instrument of war, illicit exploitation and trafficking of natural resources, and erosion of authority of the state amongst others. Human security and development have thus been extensively undermined.

Various peace initiatives have recognised the need for a dialogue with all the armed groups and the state actors to resolve the conflict.

There has also been recognition of a peace keeping mission to support the government of the DRC in achieving peace hence the UN deployed in the various stages of the conflict, SADC and the East Africa community. The current mission of SAMIDRC is not an exception to the need.

“South Africa’s peacekeeping contributions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the years, through personnel deployed as part of infantry battalions, helicopter units, and military medical teams, have been essential to efforts to build peace and ensure the health and safety of fellow peacekeepers.”

These are not my words but those of the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Our freedom is a product of international solidarity.

One of the pillars of our struggle was international solidarity. This led to the frontline states playing a key role in our struggle. Hence, we ended up with the battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola, the Maseru Massacre, and the Matola Raid by the murderer’s apartheid regime.

Since the dawn of our democracy, our country has been an unwavering champion for peace and justice in the continent and the globe.

The Principle of sovereign integrity of nations as contained in article 2 of the UN charter is sacrosanct.

Article 2 of the United Charter

Subsection 3. All Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered.

Subsection 4. All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.

The sovereignty of nations stands or fall on this principle.

It is against this background that the duty of all defence forces in the world is to defend the sovereignty of their nations.

Article 6 of SADC Treaty on Defence:

An Armed Attack on a State Party shall be considered as a threat to regional peace and security and shall be met with immediate collective action.

Any armed attack and response thereto shall be immediately reported to the African Union Peace and Security Counsel as well as the United Nations Security Council.

Recognising that a peaceful Africa is crucial for economic and social development of the continent, we participated in a lot of peace missions in the continent, in Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, South Sudan etc., to silence the guns in line with vision 2063.

Our 2001 peace efforts with the Sun City talks led to a new constitutional order and almost 2 decades of peace in the DRC. We have been involved in state building and peace-building efforts. Were currently the Chairperson of the committee of five mandated by the AU to help South Sudan to transition into a democracy by holding elections.

Honourable Zungula, our peace keeping mission in the DRC is part of SAMIDRC to support the DRC Government to restore peace and security in the Eastern DRC, this mission was endorsed by the African Union Peace and Security Council and the UN mission in the DRC was authorised to assist SAMIDRC in terms of resolution 2746, and this is not an exception as I’ve already said.

And the DRC is more peaceful now than before, and the conflict is in an isolated region. allowing the armed groups to Kinshasa will lead to regional conflict as the DRC borders seven countries in the continent.

Honourable Powel,

This is also a healthy pandemic threat.

According to the latest communique from the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Goma, a city of three million people, including one million displaced individuals, has one of the highest population densities in the world—39,620 people per square kilometre-without adequate health infrastructure or access to basic services such as water, sanitation, and hygiene. These extreme conditions, combined with insecurity and mass displacement, have fuelled the mutation of the Mpox virus, generating the deadly Clade 1b variant in 2023.

These are not unilateral decisions, nor are they on an individual’s personal whims. They are based on the love of our continent and our commitment to silence the guns.

I also want to point out that these missions, notwithstanding their challenges at the time, have made Africa a better place.

Just two days ago, we participated in a significant meeting on the African continent: the joint summit between the South African Development Community and the East African Community focused on fostering peace regarding the conflict in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (Goma)

This collaboration exemplifies the principle of African solutions for African problems and demonstrates our collective commitment to achieving lasting peace.

We are actively pursuing these initiatives, transforming discussions into actionable strategies for stability and reconciliation in the region.

To suggest that we should not resolve conflicts in Africa, regardless of their origin, is simplistic and profoundly naïve.

Such a stance reflects a disturbing ignorance of the complexities and implications of neglecting these critical situations. A failure to act is not merely a passive choice; it actively undermines our own peace and security and economic prosperity as no country is an island.

Our nation will not be at peace if our regional community suffer in turmoil.

We are also one of the leading countries in the continent on receiving refugees fleeing a conflict zones. It is important that we play a role to maintain peace and economic stability for our sister countries in the continent to also be stable and flourish economically.

Any armed attack and response thereto shall be immediately report to the African Union Peace and Security Counsel as well as the United Nations Security Council.

If we are serious about helping to silence the guns, we’ve no choice but to participate in regional efforts to silence the guns either under the auspices of SADC or the AU, or even the UN Security Council.

Abrupt withdrawal

Abrupt withdrawal as called upon by some in the house is not even a tactical retreat, it is even worse than a surrender as with the number armed group in the area, there lies ambush, it is against this background that the South African government welcomes the SADC/ EAC.

After the summit by SADC and the East African Community, there is now a clear way forward on the conflict in the Eastern DRC by resolving on the following:

1. Immediate and unconditional cease fire and cessation of hostilities.

2. Provision of humanitarian assistance including reparation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured.

3. Develop a securitisation plan for Goma and surrounding areas

4. Opening of main supply routes including Goma-Sake-Bukavu amongst others; (very key communication artery and supply route between Goma-Sake-Bukavu and the Goma-Bunagana.

5. Immediate re-opening of Goma Airport and

6. Peaceful resolution of the conflict through the Luanda and Nairobi process

In all this efforts South Africa as part of the continent cannot be a bystander as insecurity anywhere in the continent is an insecurity on our shores.

#GovZAUpdates